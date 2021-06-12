Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Report 2020: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Firehouse Restaurant Group (Firehouse Subs), Five Guys Holdings, Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express), Panera Bread, Blaze Pizza, Dickey’s Barbecue, Godfather’s Pizza, LYKE Kitchen, MOD Pizza LLC, etc.

Introduction: Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market

The report provides a detailed summary as well as a consistent estimation of accurate profits over the forecasted time frame. It also provides a comprehensive summary, as well as a fair price and revenue predictions (at the global level) for each player over the forecasted timeframe. The quantitative analysis provides a vital microscopic view of the industry in order to determine the manufacturer’s footprint by improving an understanding of global revenue and costs of manufacturers, as well as their performance, over the forecasted timeframe. Leading and prominent players in the global keyword market are narrowly evaluated on the basis of key factors in the study’s industry overview section.

Competitor Profiling: Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Firehouse Restaurant Group (Firehouse Subs)

Five Guys Holdings

Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Panera Bread

Blaze Pizza

Dickey’s Barbecue

Godfather’s Pizza

LYKE Kitchen

MOD Pizza LLC

Noodles & Company

Pie Five Pizza

PizzaRev

Potbelly Sandwich Works

Shake Shack

Smashburger

Sweetgreen

Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint

The Fast-Casual Restaurants industry’s theme, which appears at market intervals, provides an absolute description of leading rivals in terms of the weightlessness of their product concept, corporate outline, and business strategy. The research examines the characteristics of the target market, as well as recent developments and patterns, industry opportunities, growth rates, sector expansion strategies, and emerging technologies. The Fast-Casual Restaurants industry study, on the other hand, provides production levels, market size, and supply and demand trends.

Unraveling Segmentation and Scope of the Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market

Analysis by Type:

North American Cuisine

Italian Cuisine

Mexican Cuisine

Other

Analysis by Application:

Online Meal Ordering

Offline Meal Ordering

The Fast-Casual Restaurants market study is planned using PESTEL, SWOT, primary and secondary testing methodologies, and sound analysis methods. Key product offerings, company history, key data, risk assessments, marketing and distribution strategies, product development, latest developments, and new product releases, analysis and advancement, and a variety of business activities are all covered in the Fast-Casual Restaurants report. Furthermore, the Fast-Casual Restaurants industry report details key trends, business dynamics, risks and rewards, components, and challenges in the global market, using various figures and graphs to provide a clearer picture of the Fast-Casual Restaurants market.

Regional Coverage of Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Fast-Casual Restaurants Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Perspective (2015-2028)

2.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028

2.2.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Fast-Casual Restaurants Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Fast-Casual Restaurants Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Fast-Casual Restaurants Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Fast-Casual Restaurants Revenue in 2020

3.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Fast-Casual Restaurants Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

