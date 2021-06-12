Construction Safety Helmets Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Bullard,3M ,JSP

Safety helmets are majorly used to avoid accidents during industrial activities, mainly at construction sites. Safety helmets are used to protect workers at the working sites and to lowers the chance of injuries and accidents at construction, mining, and manufacturing sites. Safety helmets are known as the first line of defense against head injuries. It is the most useful personal protective equipment to wear, protecting the brain & head. Raised prevalence cases of head injuries at workplaces are responsible for to surge in the demand for safety helmets. According to the published article of U.S. BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS, IN 2018 Construction workers accounted for 1008 that is 47% of all fatal work injuries. Thus, the huge demand for safety helmets continues to rise. Geographically, North America dominated the market and witness moderate growth however, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with a high growth rate over the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific, Governments like China and India are mandating the use of safety helmets to ensure employee safety. In addition, rising proactive measures are taken by various associations such as ASTM, and ISO are impacting positively on market growth

Latest released the research study on Global Construction Safety Helmets Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Construction Safety Helmets Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Construction Safety Helmets. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Bullard (Kentucky),3M (United States),JSP (United Kingdom),DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany),Schuberth GmbH(Germany),Pyramex (United States),Delta Plus Group (France),MSA (India),Honeywell International Inc. (United States),Polison Corporation (China),Uvex Group (Bavaria),Centurion Safety Products Ltd. (United Kingdom),Concord Helmet & Safety Products Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Market Trend:

Introduction of safety helmets with IoT technologies for construction sites

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for head safety owing to the increased number of daily basis head injuries incidents

Strict safety norms mandating the use of safety helmet at the workstation

Opportunities:

Surging industrialization in constriction industries

Strengthen government regulations for workplaces

Challenges:

Heavy Weight of helmets owing to other assemble accessories like goggles

The Global Construction Safety Helmets Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hard Hats, Bump Caps), Material (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polycarbonate (PC)), End User (Mining, Construction, Manufacturing, Other)

Market Insights:

Merger Acquisition:

In January 2019, Roland Berger GmbH has introduced safety helmets with IoT technology. With this technological advancement, safety on construction sites has been increased with proper coordination.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

