Leading Canadian Hardwood Flooring Supplier Now Offers Free Flooring Installation = Hardwood Giant

Hardwood Giant is offering all customers free flooring installation. They also currently have available huge discounts on a range of flooring products.

A leading hardwood flooring supplier with outlets all over Canada including Kitchener, Burlington, Mississauga, Brampton, Woodbridge, Scarborough, Pickering, Barrie, and Ottawa, today announced they are offering free flooring installation.

The special event was announced to celebrate Hardwood Flooring as being one of the most recommended in their field. Since being launched, Hardwood Flooring has been recommended by previous customers to new customers more than most other quality flooring suppliers. With their marketing budget being reduced thanks to most of their orders coming from referrals from previous happy customers, it means Hardwood Flooring can keep their prices low, and offer amazing deals which includes free flooring installation.

The Canadian flooring supplier offers a wide range of quality flooring which includes hardwood flooring, engineered flooring, stable sawn flooring, laminate flooring, and vinyl flooring, to name a few. Their prices are so low that some customers believe the prices on their website are a misprint. However, according to a spokesman for Hardwood Flooring, there are no misprints and the company passes on their savings to their customers to keep prices low.

The free flooring installation is just one of the many reasons why Hardwood Flooring has become the number one flooring supplier in Canada. Other reasons include low prices, quality products, and customer service. With prices starting from $2.49 for Maple Mocha and $2.89 for Maple Secret, it allows homeowners to upgrade their flooring for a lot less. All homeowners can find flooring at Hardwood Flooring to give their home a makeover within their budget.

As well as supplying some of the best quality floorings on the market, the company also suppliers stairs and railings, and accessories.

As one of the fastest-growing quality flooring suppliers, Hardwood Giant is pleased to announce they will be opening two more outlets in Ottawa

Hardwood Giants are always announcing special deals on their products including huge discounts. To keep up to date with all the special offers, and to see the product range and to learn more about Hardwood Giant, please visit https://www.hardwoodgiant.ca

About Hardwood Giant

Started in 1952 from a small store in Mississauga with a mission to continuously serve the GTA with quality flooring products, great pricing, and awesome customer service! Today, they serve approximately 40,000 happy customers per year and this number is continually growing.

