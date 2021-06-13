Delivery Drones Market had Record-Breaking Victory 2021-2027 | Amazon, FedEx, Boeing, DHL International

The Delivery Drones Market size is projected to reach USD XX Million by 2026, from USD XX Million in 2020 growing at a CAGR of XX during 2021-2026.

Delivery Drones Market By Type (Rotary-wing, Fixed-wing), Solution (Platform, Infrastructure, Software, Service), Range (Short (<25 Kilometers), Long (>25 Kilometers)), Capacity(Less than 5 kg, Greater than 5 kg), End User and Geography – Global Forecast To 2027

Market Scenario

The delivery drones market is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period due to the surging application of drones in the commercial sector. With innovation in cargo transportation, there has been increased usage of delivery drones in e-commerce, quick service restaurants, convenience stores, and healthcare sectors, among others. As a result, it is estimated that by the end of the forecast period, the usage of delivery drones will rise significantly.

Moreover, companies such as Amazon, UPS, Google, and other delivery service providers are experimenting with Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) for home delivery of goods. Recently, Airbus unveiled Skyways drone delivery services in Singapore, which is expected to fuel market growth.

However, stringent regulations by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and logistical challenges are restricting the use of delivery drones. It is also expected that poor infrastructure and complex terrain will be one of the major logistic issues for delivery drones. Therefore, high expertise and proper knowledge are required to maneuver delivery drones. Furthermore, the limited range of delivery drones (within ten km) is a major restraint for the market growth.



Segmentation of the Global Delivery Drone Market

Based on type, the market has been segmented into fixed-wing and rotary-wing. The rotary-wing segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Rotary-wing drones are much suited for commercial applications, due to their VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) capability, ease of control and use, among others. Hence, the segment is expected to propel during the forecast period.



Based on capacity, the market has been bifurcated into <10kg and >10kg. The <10kg segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2021 to 2027. Stringent regulations implemented by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding the limitations on the weight carrying capacity of delivery drones to under 10kgs, the segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



On the basis of application, the market has been divided into E-commerce, quick service restaurant, convenience stores, healthcare, and others. The E-commerce segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of drones or the delivery of products in the E-commerce industry is driving the growth of the segment. For instance, in June 2019, Amazon launched the latest version of Prime Air Delivery Drone.

Based on component, the market has been segregated into the airframe, controller system, propulsion system, camera, navigation, battery, and others. The airframe held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increased R&D activities undertaken by companies for developing drone airframe structures with reduced size, high durability, and other improved features are driving the growth of the segment.



Based on end user, the market has been classified as food & beverages, healthcare, retail & logistics, and others. The food & beverages accounted for the largest market share in 2018. However, the healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of delivery drones for delivering emergency medical services and equipment is expected to drive the growth of the segment. For example, in Mach 2019, UPS launched a new service to transport blood and other medical samples.



Based on the region, the market has been categorized as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is estimated to acquire the most significant market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2028. High production and increasing applications of delivery drones in commercial sectors are driving the growth of the market in the region.



Key Players

The key players in the global delivery drone market are Amazon (US), DJI (China), EHANG (China), FedEx (US), Flirtey (US), Airbus SAS (Netherlands), Google (US), JD.COM (China), Skycatch, Inc. (US), Uber Technologies Inc. (US), United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (US), Zipline (US), Zomato (India), Alibaba (China), and Deutsche Post AG (Germany).



Research Methodology

The market values and forecasts are derived using MarketDigits research methodology, which includes secondary research, primary interviews, data triangulation, and validation from an in-house data repository and statistical modeling tools.



Secondary Research

In this process, data is collected from various secondary sources, including annual reports, SEC filings, journals, government associations, aerospace & defense magazines, white papers, corporate presentations, company websites, and paid databases.



Primary Research

In this process, both the demand- and supply-side parties are interviewed to extract facts and insights into the market forecast, production, trends, and projected market growth. Industry stakeholders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives across the value chain are approached to obtain key information.



Key Insights

Market Sizing, Forecast, and Analysis: Detailed coverage of the market segment and sub-segments

Regional/Country Trends and Forecast: Detailed analysis of the market in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, along with key countries in each region

Market Dynamics Intelligence: Market drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, Porter’s five forces, supply chain, and value chain analysis

Technology Trends, Regulatory Landscape, and Patent Analysis Outlook

Competitive Intelligence: Market share analysis, financial analysis, product benchmarking, and strategic developments including joint ventures, product launches, and mergers & acquisitions

Regional attractiveness and related growth opportunities

