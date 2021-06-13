Record-Breaking Year for FinTech Blockchain Market | AWS, Microsoft, IBM, Ripple, Earthport

The FinTech Blockchain Market size is expected to grow from USD XX Million in 2020 to USD 6,228.2 Million by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 75.9% during the forecast period.

This FinTech Blockchain Market analysis report is a cautious investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which considers several market dynamics. Market research report acceptance is very essential for the business growth as it helps with the better decision making, enhancing revenue generation, prioritizing market goals & results in profitable business. It makes easy for the industry to visualize what is already available in the market, what market anticipates, the competitive environment, & what should be done to surpass the competitor. The FinTech Blockchain Market report not only aids to save valuable time but also adds credibility to the work that has been done to grow the business.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/fintech-blockchain-market/sample

This report studies the FinTech Blockchain Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the FinTech Blockchain Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ”FinTech Blockchain Market by Service Provider (Middleware Providers, Application and Solution Providers, and Infrastructure and Protocol Providers), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Vertical (Banking, Non-Banking Financial Services, and Insurance) Application (Exchanges and Remittance, Smart Contract, Payments, Clearing, and Settlement, Compliance Management/KYC, Identity Management, and Others) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of FinTech Blockchain Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in FinTech Blockchain Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Grab Complete Details with TOC @ https://marketdigits.com/fintech-blockchain-market/toc

The base year considered for this report is 2020, and the market forecast period is 2021–2027. The major growth drivers of the market include higher compatibility with the financial services industry ecosystem, the rising crypto-currencies market cap and Initial Currency Offering (ICO), reduced cost of transactions, and reduced total cost of ownership.

Objectives of the Study

The major objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the global FinTech blockchain market by provider, application, organization size, vertical, and region. The report provides detailed information related to the key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market. The report aims to strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market. The report attempts to forecast the market size with respect to 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The report strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as partnerships, collaborations, and agreements; mergers and acquisitions; new product launches and developments; and Research and Development (R&D) activities in the FinTech blockchain market.

Research Methodology

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the FinTech blockchain market begins with capturing the data on the key vendor revenues through secondary research, which includes directories and databases, such as D&B Hoovers, Bloomberg Businessweek, and Factiva. Vendor offerings have also been taken into consideration to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up procedure was employed to arrive at the overall size of the global market that was derived from the revenue of the key players in the market. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market was split into several segments and subsegments, which were then verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key people, such as Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Vice Presidents (VPs), directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments. The breakdown of profiles of primary participants is depicted in the figure below:

The FinTech blockchain market comprises vendors, such as AWS (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Ripple (US), Chain (US), Earthport (UK), Bitfury (US), BTL Group (Canada), Oracle (US), Digital Asset Holdings (US), Circle (Ireland), Factom (US), AlphaPoint (US), Coinbase (US), Abra (US), Auxesis Group (India), BitPay (US), BlockCypher (US), Applied Blockchain (UK), RecordesKeeper (Spain), Symbiont (US), Guardtime (Estonia), Cambridge Blockchain (US), Tradle (US), and Blockchain Advisory Mauritius Foundation (Mauritius). The other stakeholders in the market include crypto-currency vendors, research organizations, network and system integrators, blockchain services providers, and distributed ledger technology solutions providers.

Key Target Audience for FinTech Blockchain Market

Application developers

Services providers and distributors

Blockchain application builders

Independent Software Vendors (ISVs)

Enterprises

End-users

“The study answers several questions for the stakeholders, primarily which market segments to focus on in the next 2–5 years for prioritizing efforts and investments.”

Scope of the FinTech Blockchain Market Report

The research report categorizes the market to forecast revenues and analyze trends in each of the following subsegments:

FinTech Blockchain Market By Application

Payments, clearing, and settlement

Exchanges and remittance

Smart contracts

Identity management

Compliance management/Know Your Customer (KYC)

Others (cyber liability and content storage management)

By Provider

Application and solution providers

Middleware providers

Infrastructure and protocols providers

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

FinTech Blockchain Market By Industry Vertical

Banking

Non-banking financial services

Insurance

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Latin America

Available Customizations

With the given market data, MarketDigits offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Product Analysis

Product matrix gives a detailed comparison of the product portfolio of each company

Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players up to 5.

The FinTech blockchain market is expected to grow from USD XX Million in 2018 to USD 6,228.2 Million by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 75.9% during the forecast period. The major drivers of the market include the higher compatibility with financial industry ecosystem, the rising crypto-currency market cap and Initial Coin Offering (ICO), faster transaction, and reduced total cost of ownership. The future growth opportunities for market include the rising adoption of blockchain applications, such as payments, clearing, and settlements, smart contracts, and identity management, and a new breed of programmable blockchain platform.

The FinTech blockchain market study aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as providers, applications, and regions. The application segment includes payments, clearing, and settlement, exchanges and remittances, smart contracts, identity management, compliance management/Know Your Customer (KYC), and others (cyber liability and content storage management). The payments, clearing, and settlement segment is expected to dominate the application segment in terms of contribution to the overall market, as financial companies are deploying blockchain-based smart contracts to bring reduction in costs of verification, execution, arbitration, and fraud prevention.

The FinTech blockchain market has been segmented on the basis of providers into 3 categories: application and solution providers, middleware providers, and infrastructure and protocols providers. These providers offer infrastructure to develop in the blockchain-based platforms. Among these types, the application and solution providers segment is the fastest-growing segment in the overall market. The introduction of technologically advanced blockchain solutions has witnessed a certain level of adoption in financial companies, thereby fueling the overall market growth.

FinTech blockchain applications are witnessing an increasing demand across the financial industry. Applications such as payments, smart contracts, and compliance management/KYC are assisting banks, investment banks, and insurance companies to enhance their efficiency and reduce infrastructure cost. The non-banking financial services, such as asset management and wealth management, are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the growing importance of FinTech blockchain applications. This, in turn, is expected to enhance the customer satisfaction, prevent fraudulent transactions, provide faster transactions, and reduce total cost of ownership.

The large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of market size, as large enterprises are focusing on implementing blockchain applications to improve the customer loyalty and have an overall reduced infrastructure cost. However, the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the easy availability and scalability of cloud-based deployments.

In terms of geographic coverage, the FinTech blockchain market has been segmented into 5 regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2018. North America is considered the most advanced region with regard to technology adoption and infrastructure. The wide presence of the key industry players of the blockchain technology solutions in this region is the major driving factor responsible for the growth of the FinTech blockchain market. Financial companies in this region are moving toward the adoption of the blockchain technology. Furthermore, APAC is expected to account for the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increase in the overall investments in the blockchain technology solutions to change the business processes in the finance industry. The key financial hubs, including Hong Kong and Singapore, provide huge opportunities for the adoption of blockchain applications in the financial industry. However, lack of awareness and technical understanding about the blockchain technology can act as a restraining factor in the market across various regions.

The major FinTech blockchain technology market vendors include AWS (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Ripple (US), Chain (US), Earthport (UK), Bitfury (US), BTL Group (Canada), Oracle (US), Digital Asset Holdings (US), Circle (Ireland), Factom (US), AlphaPoint (US), Coinbase (US), Abra (US), Auxesis Group (India), BitPay (US), BlockCypher (US), Applied Blockchain (UK), RecordesKeeper (Spain), Symbiont (US), Guardtime (Estonia), Cambridge Blockchain (US), Tradle (US), and Blockchain Advisory Mauritius Foundation (Mauritius).). These players have majorly adopted partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; and new product launches as their key growth strategies to offer feature-rich blockchain technology solutions to customers and further penetrate into untapped regions.

Why You Should Buy The Global FinTech Blockchain Market Report?

The FinTech Blockchain market report provides a meticulous picture of the sector by summary of data, production, and method of study originated from various sources. Competitive analysis comprises identifying the key mutual trends and major players of the market. Besides, report also includes an assessment of different factors essential for the existing market players and new market players coupled with methodical study of value chain.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 FinTech Blockchain Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 FinTech Blockchain Market, By Type

7 FinTech Blockchain Market, By End-User

8 FinTech Blockchain Market, By Geography

9 FinTech Blockchain Market, Company Landscape

10 Swot Analysis

11 Company Profiles

12 Questionnaire

13 Conclusion

14 Related Reports

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/fintech-blockchain-market/analyst

About Market Digits :

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

USA : +1 847 450 0808

Email : [email protected]