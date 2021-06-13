Volumetric Display Market New High-Performance 2021-2027 | Global Players – 3DIcon Corporation, LightSpace Technologies, Voxon, Holografika Kft

The Volumetric Display Market size for volumetric displays is expected to reach to $348.17 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 33.28% between 2021 and 2027.

This Volumetric Display Market analysis report is a cautious investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which considers several market dynamics. Market research report acceptance is very essential for the business growth as it helps with the better decision making, enhancing revenue generation, prioritizing market goals & results in profitable business. It makes easy for the industry to visualize what is already available in the market, what market anticipates, the competitive environment, & what should be done to surpass the competitor. The Volumetric Display Market report not only aids to save valuable time but also adds credibility to the work that has been done to grow the business.

This report studies the Volumetric Display Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Volumetric Display Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Volumetric display is a graphic display device that forms a visual representation of an object in three physical dimensions, as opposed to a planar image on traditional screens that simulate depth through a number of different visual effects. Unique properties of volumetric displays include 360-degree viewing, agreement of converge and accommodation cues, and their inherent 3D format enabling new user interface techniques. A volumetric display device was first developed in 1912; it was under development till the 1980s and commercialized in the 1990s. Consistent R&D activities have resulted in technological advancements and innovation. This technology is now being commercialized in many sectors such as medical, aerospace & defense, automotive and industrial.

Volumetric displays are categorized into swept volumetric display, static volumetric display and multi-planar display. This segmentation has been done on the basis of their functionalities and applications in the market. There are four major components, which are used in volumetric displays- projectors, motor & position sensors, mirrors, and others which include rendering software and rendering electronics. These components are essentially used to develop volumetric displays.

In this market, there are many component manufacturers and system integrators. Major companies present in this market include 3DIcon Corporation (U.S.), LightSpace Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Voxon (U.S.), Holografika Kft. (Hungary), Zebra Imaging (U.S.), and many more.

Key Takeaways:

Analysis of the global market with a special focus on high growth applications in various verticals

The market has been segmented based on component, technology, display type, application, and geography with detailed classification splits by revenue.

Detailed Porter’s analysis and overview of the market

Major market trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for the volumetric display market

Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the major geographic markets to provide an overall view of the market

Projection of volumetric display from technical as well as market oriented perspectives

Detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players

A volumetric display device enables generation and scattering of visible radiation from a set of localized and specified regions within a three-dimensional space. In certain cases a volumetric system allows a controlled anisotropic propagation of radiation from each of these regions. It can be used to increase the visibility of a three-dimensional image.

Volumetric display is a 3D autostereoscopic display, which is used in sectors such as medical, aerospace & defense, automotive, and industrial. During the past few years, there has been extensive research for volumetric displays pertaining to entertainment and gaming applications which has led to much technological advancement. The medical sector is a major application area, where it is used in human body scanning, surgery, and training. The application of volumetric displays in the aerospace and defense sector is on a battlefield, for training commanders, and controlling air traffic among others.

This report comprises market trends, drivers, and challenges for the volumetric display market along with the market size projections from 2015 to 2020 on the basis of component, technology, display type, application, and geography. Company profiles consist of the company overview, financial overview, products & services, recent developments, and SWOT analysis for top five companies. Based on the geography, this report covers markets in North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW (Rest of the World).

Some of the major companies present in the market are 3DIcon Corporation (U.S.), LightSpace Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Voxon (U.S.), Holografika Kft. (Hungary), Zebra Imaging (U.S.), Holoxica (U.K.), Burton Inc. (Japan), LEIA Inc. (U.S.), Seekway Technologies (China), Alioscopy (France). and others.

Volumetric Display Market Size, 2021-2027

The market size for volumetric displays is expected to reach to $348.17 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 33.28% between 2021 and 2027. The maximum application of volumetric displays is in medical and aerospace & defense sectors. The application in the medical sector dominated the volumetric display market accounting for the largest share in 2014 followed by aerospace & defense. North America led the overall market in 2020.

