Food Waste Management Market Size, Share, Key Players & Global Forecast to 2027

Food Waste Management Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2020-2027 based on the historical data.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the food waste management market include Advanced Disposable Services Inc., Clean Harbors Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, FCC Environment Ltd., Remondis SE & Co. KG, Stericycle Inc., SUEZ, Veolia Environment, Waste Connections Inc. and Waste Management Inc. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Increasing food wastage coupled with low awareness regarding proper utilization of discarded food is driving the need for food waste management. Discarded food products generate economic and public health issues is again boosting the demand for proper food waste management. Also, the growing trend of waste to energy conversion for electricity generation is again pushing the market growth upwards.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of food waste management.

Market Segmentation

The broad food waste management market has been sub-grouped into type, product and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

Cereals

Dairy Products

Fruits And Vegetables

Meat

Fish & Seafood

Oilseeds & Pulses

Processed Food

Coffee Grounds & Tea

By Product

Aerobic Digestion

Anaerobic Digestion

Incineration/Combustion

Others

By Application

Animal Feed

Fertilizers

Biofuel

Power Generation

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for food waste management in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

