Global Corrugated Pallet Wrap Market Report, Latest Trends, Industry Opportunity & Forecast to 2027

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the corrugated pallet wrap market include International Paper Company, WestRock Company, Tetra level, OJI Holdings, Crown Holdings, Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith Plc, Columbia Corrugated Box, Green pack Industries, Ball Corporation, Packaging Corporation of America and others.. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The market is mainly driven by e-commerce retail channels are gaining popularity among household and are growing in the conscience of consumers. The companies using non-recyclable materials in their packaging are facing strong criticism and public debate. The usage of plastic in packaging is perceived as the least sustainable form of packaging and always faces legal hurdles from environment protection agencies and government authorities. To overcome such public debate, the government is implementing more strict policies. Recently, European Unions had implemented a policy where all plastic used in the market should be fully recyclable by 2030. Brands, retailers, and food processing companies respond separately to such alarming situations and are targeting to replace the least sustainable packaging materials with full recyclable ones, e.g., supermarkets operating in Iceland pledge to go plastic-free for their private label foods by 2023. This is likely to boost the growth of the market.

The research report covers Porter's Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry's structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of corrugated pallet wrap. The growth and trends of corrugated pallet wrap industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

This section of the Corrugated Pallet Wrap market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Material Type

Unbleached Kraft liner

Bleached Kraft liner

By Application:

Electrical & Electronics

Glassware & Ceramics

Food & Beverages

Textiles & Apparels

Retail Industry

Other industries (Pharmaceutical, Shipping& logistics)

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the corrugated pallet wrap market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

