Gamification In Education Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2027

The Gamification In Education Market is expected to grow from USD 450 million in 2018 to USD 1,800 million by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32% during the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Gamification in learning is a method used to motivate students to learn in a learning environment with the help of video games and game components. Today’s generation has grown up with digital technologies and requires new approaches to learning. Students are attracted to game-based approaches to learning that provide gaming capabilities and help make education more enjoyable and efficient.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Gamification In Education Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/gamification-in-education-market/57502/

Market Segments

By Component

• Software

• Services

By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premises

By End-User

• Academic

• Corporate Training

Key Players

• Bluerabbit Edu

• Bunchball Inc.

• Classcraft Studios Inc.

•Cognizant

• D2L Corporation

• Kahoot!

• MPS Interactive Systems Limited

• NIIT

• Paratus Knowledge Ventures Pvt Ltd

• Tophatmonocle Corp

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Gamification In Education industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Gamification In Education Market Report

1. What was the Gamification In Education Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Gamification In Education Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Gamification In Education Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Gamification In Education market.

The market share of the global Gamification In Education market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Gamification In Education market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Gamification In Education market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide an exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and the most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404