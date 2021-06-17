Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Size,Share 2021: Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Growth Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2027

Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Research report includes a key market analysis, market drivers, industry constraints, competitive developments and market trends. Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market analyzes each market segment and its applications, regulatory environment, technology, market projections and market shares. A complete geographical analysis of the market is also presented in the report.

Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Size research report offers the market definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an extensive format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into Based on the regions, Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The historical time period that is considered in the report is from 2016 to 2021. The base year is considered as 2021. The forecast years are 2021 to 2027.

Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

List Of Best KEY PLAYERS in Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Report are:-

Cree Inc.

Lumileds

Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

LG Innotek Co. Ltd.

Citizen Electronics Co. Ltd.

Nichia Corporation

Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

Lumens Co. Ltd

Cooper Lighting

PerkinElmer

Sharp Electronics

Lextar Electronics Corporation

About Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market:

Chip on board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) is the latest technology of packaging multi LED into one lighting module. Chip diodes of LED are bonded into the PCB by the manufacturers, making thermal conductivity move towards the circuit board resulting in lower heat emission. LED light source is preferred over traditional lighting due to its longer life span and brightness. But normal LED may cause uncomfortable glare which is further rectified in COB LED. Furthermore chip on board LED lights provide higher intensity along with homogenous luminosity helping in the rise in demand for chip on board LED lights globally. In addition to this advancement in design through innovation along with cost savings by large scale manufacture of COB LED lights further enhances the demand for chip on board LED lights. Application wise global chip on board LED market can be segmented into automotive, illumination and backlighting among others. Relatively new to the LED market, chip on board (COB) LEDs offer many advantages over the standard options. COB LEDs are basically multiple LED chips (typically nine or more) bonded directly to a substrate by the manufacturer to form a single module. Since the individual LEDs used in a COB are chips and not traditionally packaged, the chips can be mounted such that they take up less space and the highest potential of the LED chips can be obtained. When the COB LED package is energized, it appears more like a lighting panel than multiple individual lights as would be the case when using several SMD LEDs mounted closely together.High demand for COB LED owing to increased adoption by several lighting application segments to gain benefit over technologies such as CFL and incandescent lighting is also expected to positively impact the global market over the next six years. Furthermore, advancements in design and cost saving through economies of scale are expected to provide significant growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period. However, the complex manufacturing process and high price coupled with fluctuating global economic conditions may be a challenge for industry participants.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) MarketThe global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) market was valued at USD million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of during 2021-2026.Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs)

Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market By Type:

Organized Structure

Unorganized Structure

Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market By Application:

Automotive

Illumination

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2016 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

