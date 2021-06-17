Robot Assisted Surgical Systems Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Growing demand for the minimally invasive sugeries using robotic assistance to ascertain the highest precision and succes rate in procedure.

Market Size – USD 5.86 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 14.8%, Market Trends – Extensive usage of the surgical robots in the minimally invasive surgeries in ambulatory surgical care units.

The Global Robot Assisted Surgical Systems Market is forecast to reach USD 17.80 billion by 2027. The Global Robot Assisted Surgical Systems market is being driven at a monumental rate as the hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers around the world are rapidly adopting the robotic surgical systems for its ability to operate in complex procedures with minute precision, control and flexibility compared to any other conventional manual procedures. Robot assisted surgical systems were initially employed in the minimally invasive surgery techniques, but its splendid accuracy has brought in the applicability of the robotic assistance in certain open surgical procedures also.

Robotic surgical techniques include less invasions, smaller or less noticeable scars, fewer complications such as surgical site infection, and also help in quicker recovery. The impressive success rate of the robot assisted surgeries have created a massive concussion in the medical surgery. More and more surgeons and hospitals are being inclined to incorporate robot assisted surgical techniques for attaining super precision in the surgery. Adoption of advanced technological systems and high interest in capturing untapped economies are expected to play vital role in impelling the market growth. For instance, Monogram Orthopaedics a U.S. based company has developed a robotic system Monogram- it custom prints a hip or knee and uses a surgical robotics system for the implants.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Intuitive Surgical, Stryker Corporation, Medrobotics Corporation, Medtronic, Transenterix, Inc., Auris Health, Inc., Omnilife Science, Inc., CMR Surgical, Transenterix, Inc., and Smith & Nephew,

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Robot Assisted Surgical Systems Market segmentation by type:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surgical Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Emergency Response & Utility Robots

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software

Robot Assisted Surgical Systems Market segmentation by application:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

General Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Non-Invasive Radiosurgery

Emergency Response Robotic System

Utility Robotic System

Others

The report focuses on evaluation of the Robot Assisted Surgical Systems market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Robot Assisted Surgical Systems market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Key Advantages of the Robot Assisted Surgical Systems Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Robot Assisted Surgical Systems market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

