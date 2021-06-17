Electrosurgical Devices Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The global Electrosurgical Devices Market will be worth USD 7.62 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing investments of the major market players to produce technologically advanced electrosurgical devices. The high prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular diseases among the population is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

With an inspection of the financial standing of the leading companies operating in this market, the report provides information on their gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios. Our researchers have highlighted the market scope of the new entrants and established competitors using various analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, investment assessment, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2020, Boston Scientific announced the launch of the DIRECTSENSE™ technology. The technology is a tool for monitoring the effect of radiofrequency (RF) energy delivery during cardiac ablation procedures.

Bipolar held the largest market share of 61.5% in the year 2019 due to the wide application of the bipolar segment in the cases related to neurosurgery or otolaryngology.

The Active Electrodes is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period due to the increasing technological advancement of the active electrodes.

General surgery accounted for the largest market share of the electrosurgical devices market in 2019 due to the increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

Key participants include Olympus Corporation, Covidien PLC, Boston Scientific, Ethicon, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bovie Medical Corporation, Smith and Nephew, Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson, and Conmed Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Electrosurgical Devices Market on the basis of Method, Product, Surgery Type, and region:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Bipolar Monopolar

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Active electrodes Electrosurgical Generators Dispersive Electrodes Electrosurgical Instruments and Accessories

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Gastroenterology General surgery Gynecology Cosmetic Neurosurgery Cardiovascular Urology Orthopedic Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed:

What are the estimated CAGR for the global Electrosurgical Devices market and each segment in the global market?

Which market segments and sub-segments have been covered in this report? Which of these segments is foreseen to exhibit the highest growth rate over the projected period? What are the most prominent industry aspects likely to impact the market values and shares of the regionsviz ., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East &Asia? What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market?

What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market? Which are the leading companies operating in the global Electrosurgical Devices market? What are their strengths and weaknesses?

What are the most common market expansion strategies applied by the key market competitors to reinforce their market positions?

