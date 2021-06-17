Video Surveillance Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The Global Video Surveillance Market report by Emergen Research in an all-encompassing analysis of the Video Surveillance market and offers a complete overview of the worldwide industry to predict market growth over the forecast period (2020-2027). The latest study performs the quantitative and qualitative assessment of the global market dynamics, taking into consideration a slew of factors, such as market penetration, product portfolios, pricing structure, end-user industries, and key drivers and constraints. The report segments the market to help readers get a more in-depth understanding of the different aspects of the market.

Many business verticals have made the installation of the video surveillance compulsory owing to its higher convenience pertaining to better employee productivity, cut-down on the security-related costs with one-time investment, prevention & reduction on the chances of theft, fool-proof coverage for the customers’ satisfaction, and employee safety & instant action with real-time reporting, among many others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The commercial sub-segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate of 12.2% during the projected period owing to a higher rate of incorporation of the video surveillance systems in the commercial premises and also a rise in the growth of the commercial spaces, especially in developing countries, help increase the market growth.

The developing regions in the Asia Pacific are experiencing rapid growth of the IP Video Surveillance System devices and growing incidences of road rages & crimes in roads & public properties, and a massive concern for the public security along with a higher economic development in the developing countries deliberately help propel the market enforcement.

Key players in the market Bosch Security and Safety Systems, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions, Nice Systems, VIVOTEK, NEC, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies, Axis Communications, CP Plus, and Hanwha Techwin, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Video Surveillance Market on the basis of Technology, Industry Vertical, Application, System Type, Component, and Region:

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Public Facility Commercial Military & Defense Residential Industrial Others

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hardware Camera Monitor Storage Accessories Software Video Analytics Video Management Software Services Video Surveillance-as-a-Service Installation, Demo & Maintenance Services Customer Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) B2B B2C Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Analog Video Surveillance System IP Video Surveillance System Hybrid Surveillance System



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed:

What are the estimated CAGR for the global Video Surveillance market and each segment in the global market?

Which market segments and sub-segments have been covered in this report? Which of these segments is foreseen to exhibit the highest growth rate over the projected period? What are the most prominent industry aspects likely to impact the market values and shares of the regionsviz ., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East &Asia? What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market?

What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market? Which are the leading companies operating in the global Video Surveillance market? What are their strengths and weaknesses?

What are the most common market expansion strategies applied by the key market competitors to reinforce their market positions?

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Video Surveillance Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Video Surveillance Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing concern of public security

4.2.2.2. Rising number of smart city projects

4.2.2.3. Higher incorporation in the commercial premises

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Rising concern of privacy violation

4.2.3.2. Cybersecurity threats

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Video Surveillance Market By End-Use Verticals Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. End-Use Verticals Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Public Facility

5.1.2. Commercial

5.1.3. Military & Defense

5.1.4. Residential

5.1.5. Industrial

5.1.6. Others

Read More…!

