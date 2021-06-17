Insulation Materials Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The global insulation materials market is projected to be worth USD 82.96 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The insulation materials market observes high demand attributed to the increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. Insulation of roof, walls, attic, and foundations are a vital requirement for energy-efficient residential buildings. Also, glass being an inefficient insulator, the insulation of see-through windows, envelopes, and skylights substantially lessens loss or heat gain, causing a reduction in heat transfer and vapor condensation.

With an inspection of the financial standing of the leading companies operating in this market, the report provides information on their gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios. Our researchers have highlighted the market scope of the new entrants and established competitors using various analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, investment assessment, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Key Highlights From The Report

Glass wool is beneficial in offering effective thermal insulation and reduced energy consumption and decreases temperature variations. Also, it helps in lessening the sound transmission between walls.

Expanded Polystyrene (XPS) material finds widespread application in new and retrofit construction but owing to its production process, and it is available as rectangular/square boards of standard dimension.

Industrial hemp is a kind of green insulation material which is gaining substantial momentum in the global market.

The market demand in Europe is owing to the imposition of the mandatory government regulations for upholding energy renovations measures.

Key participants include Roxul Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kingspan Group, Owens Corning, BASF, GAF Materials Corporation, Johns Manville, The Dow Chemical Company, Cellofoam North America Inc., and Covestro AG, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global insulation materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Glass Wool Mineral Wool Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Aerogel Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) CMS Fibers Calcium Silicate Polyurethane Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Infrastructure Industrial HVAC Transportation Appliances Furniture/Bedding Packaging



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed:

What are the estimated CAGR for the global Insulation Materials market and each segment in the global market?

Which market segments and sub-segments have been covered in this report? Which of these segments is foreseen to exhibit the highest growth rate over the projected period? What are the most prominent industry aspects likely to impact the market values and shares of the regionsviz ., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East &Asia?

What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market? Which are the leading companies operating in the global Insulation Materials market? What are their strengths and weaknesses?

What are the most common market expansion strategies applied by the key market competitors to reinforce their market positions?

