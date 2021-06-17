Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Competitive Landscape, Size, Demand, Research Methodology, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings market is projected to be worth USD 14.37 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing demand for an anti-reflective lens in eyewear is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. The anti-reflective coating lens provides you a clearer vision, thus putting less strain on eyes while focusing and are particularly appropriate for individuals who spent substantial time in front of computers, which may lead to significant eye strain.

With an inspection of the financial standing of the leading companies operating in this market, the report provides information on their gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios. Our researchers have highlighted the market scope of the new entrants and established competitors using various analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, investment assessment, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2020, Super HiVision EX3+ anti-reflective coating by HOYA Vision Care was launched in the US. The innovative lens treatment provides superior scratch resistance, cleanability, and longevity offered by providers and patients of eye care with complete back-side ultra-violet protection.

The anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coating on solar photovoltaic cells assists in increasing the absorption of light in the cell. The anti-reflective coating is essential as the reflection of a solar cell made of bare silicon is more than 30.0%.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027, attributed to the growth of the building & construction and automotive industries and a large production base for electronics products and robust growth in the manufacturing of solar panels. China, in terms of revenue, is the largest producer and consumer of anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings in the region.

Key participants include Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor International Ltd., Janos Technology LLC, NAGASE & Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., AGC Inc., Cytonix LLC, Izovac Ltd., Kriya Materials, and Natoco Co. Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings on the basis of product type, technology, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Anti-Reflective Coatings Anti-Fingerprint Coatings

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electron Beam Vacuum Deposition Sol Gel Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Consumer Goods Eyewear Display Screen Others Building & Construction Automotive Solar Panels Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed:

What are the estimated CAGR for the global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market and each segment in the global market?

Which market segments and sub-segments have been covered in this report? Which of these segments is foreseen to exhibit the highest growth rate over the projected period? What are the most prominent industry aspects likely to impact the market values and shares of the regionsviz ., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East &Asia? What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market?

What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market? Which are the leading companies operating in the global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market? What are their strengths and weaknesses?

What are the most common market expansion strategies applied by the key market competitors to reinforce their market positions?

