Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

The global Cloud Data Back-Up & Recovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 19.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing cloud computing adoption, increasing demand for computer data storage, and increasing demand for data centers are anticipated to propel the cloud data backup and recovery market. The-usage of virtualization technology in data centers helps enterprises, through the use of a limited number of physical servers, to reduce capital expenditures and optimize resources.

The latest research report presents a comprehensive investigation of the market, with a particular focus on the key growth trends and opportunities available for the leading market contenders.The report elaborates on a wide array of market aspects, including import & export, production and consumption rates, manufacturing processes, cost structures, sales network & distribution channels, and consumer bases in the key geographies. Authors of the report have also undertaken a far-reaching study of the present market scenario, coupled with a detailed analysis of significant factors like market size, share, and future growth rate.

Key Highlights From The Report

Over the forecast timeframe, the data retention segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 10.8%, since it offers continuous data storage for business data acceptance.

Due to the advantages, such as greater compliance with safety regulations, improved redundancy, minimizing total cost of ownership, quick recovery, improved availability, the hybrid sector is anticipated to hold the largest market during the forecast period.

As businesses focus on cloud storage & recovery technologies for data access to minimize unusual delays in accessing business data challenges, the large enterprise segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecasted period.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast timeframe due to the rapid adoption of cloud computing services among various industries.

Key participants include Dell Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Acronis International GmbH, CA Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Commvault, Veeam Software, and NetApp, Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cloud Data Back-Up & Recovery Market on the basis of software, deployment model, organization, end-use, and region:

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Data Reduction Data Replication Data Retention

Deployment Model (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hybrid Private Public

Organization (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Retail Manufacturing BFSI IT and Telecommunications Healthcare Education Government Others



Regional Analysis:

The global Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Focal Points of the Global Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Market Report:

Market Coverage: This section of the report covers significant details on the key manufacturers, vital market segments, product innovation scope, and the forecast years. Additionally, it describes in detail the range of the product and the global Cloud Data Back-Up Recoverymarket segmentation based on product type and application spectrum.

In this chapter, the global market growth rate, competitive landscape, drivers and constraints, trends, limitations, and the key market segments have been discussed at length. Regional Analysis: The report offers meaningful insights into the import and export trends, production and consumption capacities, estimated revenue share, and key players of each region dominating the market

The report offers meaningful insights into the import and export trends, production and consumption capacities, estimated revenue share, and key players of each region dominating the market Competitive Landscape: The report also discusses the course of development of each market player in this industry vertical during the forecast period. It further details on the firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers engaged in this industry. The leading products and services to gain global and regional market shares form the competitive landscape of the Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery industry.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cloud Data Back Up & Recovery Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cloud Data Back Up & Recovery Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rise in adoption of machine virtualization by data centers

4.2.2.2. The increasing IoT-based system adoption in several industries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Compliance issues for various applications

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Cloud Data Back Up & Recovery Market By Software Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Software Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Data Reduction

5.1.2. Data Replication

5.1.3. Data Retention

Continued…!

