Automatic Identification Data Capture Market Growth, Drivers, Demand, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

The global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market is forecasted to be worth USD 102.35 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the increasing e-commerce industry, the rising use of smartphones for QR code scanning and image recognition, and the adoption of automatic detection and data collection solutions are anticipated to augment market growth. It is expected that increasing prospects in the supply chain management and healthcare sectors will further increase the implementation of this technology.

The latest research report presents a comprehensive investigation of the market, with a particular focus on the key growth trends and opportunities available for the leading market contenders.The report elaborates on a wide array of market aspects, including import & export, production and consumption rates, manufacturing processes, cost structures, sales network & distribution channels, and consumer bases in the key geographies. Authors of the report have also undertaken a far-reaching study of the present market scenario, coupled with a detailed analysis of significant factors like market size, share, and future growth rate.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2020, IMPINJ Inc. launched the Future-Proofed RAIN RFID Reader. This is expected to further boost the capabilities of track-and-trace and resource management in logistics operations.

The smart card segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecasted period due to large application areas, the accessibility of smart cards used for identity verification, credit cards, ATM cards, and health cards.

During the forecasted period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market due to the various retail and logistics firms are increasing their presence in the region in order to capitalize on the rising buying power of middle-class consumers.

Key participants include Toshiba Corporation, Epson America Inc., Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagull Scientific Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, SATO Holdings Corporation, IMPINJ Inc., SICK AG, Allien Technology Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market on the basis of product, offerings, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Biometric Systems Smart Cards Barcoding Solutions Magnetic Stripe Cards RFID Systems Voice-Directed WMS Wearables Optical Character Recognition Systems Google Glass Vr Solutions Heads-Up Displays

Offerings (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Hardware Services

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Healthcare Manufacturing Transportation BFSI Energy & Power Retail Logistics Others



Regional Analysis:

The global Automatic Identification Data Capture market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Focal Points of the Global Automatic Identification Data Capture Market Report:

Market Coverage: This section of the report covers significant details on the key manufacturers, vital market segments, product innovation scope, and the forecast years. Additionally, it describes in detail the range of the product and the global Automatic Identification Data Capturemarket segmentation based on product type and application spectrum.

Executive Summary: In this chapter, the global market growth rate, competitive landscape, drivers and constraints, trends, limitations, and the key market segments have been discussed at length.

In this chapter, the global market growth rate, competitive landscape, drivers and constraints, trends, limitations, and the key market segments have been discussed at length. Regional Analysis: The report offers meaningful insights into the import and export trends, production and consumption capacities, estimated revenue share, and key players of each region dominating the market

The report offers meaningful insights into the import and export trends, production and consumption capacities, estimated revenue share, and key players of each region dominating the market. Competitive Landscape: The report also discusses the course of development of each market player in this industry vertical during the forecast period. It further details on the firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers engaged in this industry. The leading products and services to gain global and regional market shares form the competitive landscape of the Automatic Identification Data Capture industry.

The report also discusses the course of development of each market player in this industry vertical during the forecast period. It further details on the firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers engaged in this industry. The leading products and services to gain global and regional market shares form the competitive landscape of the Automatic Identification Data Capture industry. Manufacturers’ portfolios: This section includes detailed information regarding the product portfolio of each local and global manufacturer, their strengths and weaknesses, product profiles, production value and capacity, and other vital information.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing cyber threats on critical infrastructure

4.2.2.2. Growing adoption of industrial automation and IoT

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Risk of malware attacks

4.2.3.2. High deployment cost

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Biometric Systems

5.1.2. Smart Cards

5.1.3. Barcoding Solutions

5.1.4. Magnetic Stripe Cards

5.1.5. Rfid Systems

5.1.6. Voice-Directed WMS

5.1.7. Wearables

5.1.8. Optical Character Recognition Systems

5.1.9. Google Glass

5.1.10. Vr Solutions

5.1.11. Heads-Up Displays

Continued…!

Thank you for reading our report. For further information or queries regarding the report or its customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your requirements.

