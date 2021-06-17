Water Quality Monitoring Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2027

The global Water quality monitoring market will be worth USD 5.38 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding water contaminations, coupled with the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases. The government of the developing economies is investing heavily in water management systems to overcome freshwater scarcity. Moreover, the government of several countries established strict regulations regarding wastewater treatment in industries and also introduced several policies to improve the quality of water.

The latest research report presents a comprehensive investigation of the market, with a particular focus on the key growth trends and opportunities available for the leading market contenders.The report elaborates on a wide array of market aspects, including import & export, production and consumption rates, manufacturing processes, cost structures, sales network & distribution channels, and consumer bases in the key geographies. Authors of the report have also undertaken a far-reaching study of the present market scenario, coupled with a detailed analysis of significant factors like market size, share, and future growth rate.

Key Highlights From The Report

TOC Analyzers are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization and industrialization in the developing economies and the growing application of water quality monitoring products in industries.

Laboratories held the largest market share of 42.3% in the year 2019 due to the growing concerns about water pollution and contamination and the increasing ongoing research activities for analyzing the quality of water and the presence of specific microbes.

North America region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the strict policies and regulations regarding environmental degradations and the financial incentives provided by the government and different organizations.

Key participants include General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Horiba, Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Xylem Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Geotech Environmental Equipment, Inc., Optiqua Technologies PTE Ltd., and Libelium, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Water quality monitoring market on the basis of Product, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Ph Meters Conductivity sensor TOC Analyzer Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers Turbidity Meter Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Industrial Laboratory Commercial Space Government Building Others



Regional Analysis:

The global Water Quality Monitoring market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Focal Points of the Global Water Quality Monitoring Market Report:

Market Coverage: This section of the report covers significant details on the key manufacturers, vital market segments, product innovation scope, and the forecast years. Additionally, it describes in detail the range of the product and the global Water Quality Monitoringmarket segmentation based on product type and application spectrum.

In this chapter, the global market growth rate, competitive landscape, drivers and constraints, trends, limitations, and the key market segments have been discussed at length.

In this chapter, the global market growth rate, competitive landscape, drivers and constraints, trends, limitations, and the key market segments have been discussed at length. Regional Analysis: The report offers meaningful insights into the import and export trends, production and consumption capacities, estimated revenue share, and key players of each region dominating the market

The report offers meaningful insights into the import and export trends, production and consumption capacities, estimated revenue share, and key players of each region dominating the market

The report also discusses the course of development of each market player in this industry vertical during the forecast period. It further details on the firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers engaged in this industry. The leading products and services to gain global and regional market shares form the competitive landscape of the Water Quality Monitoring industry. Manufacturers’ portfolios: This section includes detailed information regarding the product portfolio of each local and global manufacturer, their strengths and weaknesses, product profiles, production value and capacity, and other vital information.

Thank you for reading our report. For further information or queries regarding the report or its customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your requirements.

