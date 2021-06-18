White Cement Market Development, Trends, Demand and Forecast Till 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “White Cement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global white cement market reached a value of US$ 5.55 Billion in 2020. White cement is a construction material manufactured from raw materials, such as china clay, chalk, white limestone, and substances with lesser coloring elements, including iron oxide and manganese oxide. It is characterized by aesthetic, decorative, and hydraulic building properties that assist in the production of concrete, cementitious, structural, and masonry building products. White cement is also used for covering swimming pools and on roads to add visibility to highway medians.

The growing population in urban areas and elevating consumer income levels are leading to an increased demand for modern housing projects, thereby driving the white cement market. Furthermore, rising infrastructural developments and expanding construction activities across the educational and health sectors are also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, increasing safety concerns are encouraging the use of white cement in median barriers to create visibility at night and in wet conditions. Moreover, continuous innovations in admixtures and surface treatments of white cement are creating potential opportunities for new industrial applications, which are expected to impel the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global white cement market to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Cementir Holding

Birla White (Ultra Tech)

JK Cement

Cemex

Çimsa Çimento

SOTACIB

Ras Al-Khaimah Co.

Federal White Cement

Saveh White Cement Co.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

