Hardwood Flooring Market Forecast 2021-26: Research, Industry Trends, Key Players and Growth – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hardwood Flooring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global hardwood flooring market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global hardwood flooring market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026. Hardwood flooring refers to a type of flooring which is manufactured using real wood and preserves the unique appearance of the wood and textured grain. It is fixed over a proper subfloor by a fastener specifically designed for its installation. In comparison with other flooring variants, hardwood flooring is easy to install and clean, and collects relatively less dirt and dust. Moreover, it is easier to repair and refinish than laminate flooring and can be recycled without causing any damage to the environment.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

On account of its long lifespan, low maintenance requirements, and the ability to improve indoor air quality, hardwood flooring has gained popularity around the world. As a result, consumers opt for this flooring variant to enhance the aesthetics of their houses. It is also used in commercial spaces as it is highly durable and scratch resistant in nature. Apart from this, manufacturers are providing a wide variety of styles, designs and surface textures to expand their consumer base. They are also incorporating advanced technologies to offer high-performance hardwood flooring. Further, hardwood flooring has zero VOC emissions and it uses adhesives which are free from formaldehyde. This assists in making them safer than other types of flooring. However, stringent government regulations aimed to safeguard the environment is hampering the growth of the global hardwood (wood) flooring market. This can be accredited to the hindrances associated with acquiring raw materials which are used for manufacturing hardwood flooring. Besides this, the high prices of these products and the availability of numerous substitutes are also anticipated to impact market growth negatively.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AHF, LLC

UNILIN

Beaulieu International Group

Classen

FRITZ EGGER GmBH & Co. OG

Formica

Breakup by End Use Sector:

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

Breakup by Raw Material:

Red Oak

White Oak

Maple

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

