Data Center Rack Market Research Report 2021-26: Industry Growth, Share and Forecast Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Data Center Rack Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global data center rack market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global data center rack market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. A data center rack refers to an electronic framework that is designed to store, protect, manage and secure computing equipment. With the changing nature of the data center environment, there has been an increased need to improve the physical infrastructure to house servers, cables and networking devices. The new generation of high-density networking equipment and servers has created the demand for taller, broader and deeper racks, which provide easy access to equipment. Earlier, data center racks were used as a mounting platform for the devices. However, they are now gaining popularity for on account of the presence of overhead cable management, power distribution networks and attachment points for aisle containment.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Data Center Rack Market Trends:

Data centers have become mission-critical systems which work for 365 days a year to provide data storage and processing power to the growing businesses around the world. This has led to the rising adoption of data center racks, which allow the equipment to operate optimally. An organized rack decreases human errors, increases efficiency and better protects equipment by increasing adequate airflow, particularly in an enclosure. Besides this, the need to improve IT system performance and ensure reliability, the racks are designed to hold multiple servers. These racks are also equipped with additional features that enhance the device installation speed. Also, the leading companies are adopting the latest technologies to introduce advanced frames that provide adequate airflow and space, organized cabling and a monitored sensor network to the devices, ensuring the optimum performance of data centers. Security is another concern owing to which they have launched racks with lockable side panels or doors that prevent unwarranted access or theft and secure the data from physical threats.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Eaton

Samsung

Schneider Electric

Legrand

Rittal

Vertiv Company

Belkin

nVent Schroff

Black Box Corporation

Panduit

Cheval Electronic Enclosure

Hewlett-Packard

Belden

Chatsworth Products

Great Lakes Case

Cabinet

Breakup by Type:

Server Rack

Network Rack

Breakup by Rack Units:

Small

Medium

Large

Breakup by Rack Size:

36U

42U

45U

47U

48U

51U

Others

Breakup by Frame Size:

19 Inch

Others

Breakup by Frame Design:

Open Frame

Enclosed

Customized

Breakup by Service:

Consulting Services

Installation and Support Services

Professional Services

Breakup by Application:

Small and Medium Size Organization

Large Size Organization

Breakup by End-User:

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Public Sector

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Media Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

