Smart Bathroom Market 2021-26: Key Players, Share, Industry Growth, Demand and Opportunity – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Bathroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global smart bathroom market reached a value of US$ 4.46 in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smart bathroom market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Smart bathrooms consist of automated sanitary systems which are operated through smartphones and related devices. These bathrooms are equipped with several advanced and eco-friendly solutions, including touchless dispensers, automated doors, digital faucets, app-controlled lights, voice-activated speakers and automatic hand-dryers. Ease of handling, enhanced convenience, and increased energy efficiency are some of the key benefits offered by these bathrooms, owing to which they are increasingly being incorporated in both the commercial and residential construction projects.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Smart Bathroom Market Trends:
Growing environmental consciousness, coupled with rising disposable income and changing lifestyles, is one of the key factors driving the market. With the emerging trend of smart cities and a transformed perception of personal hygiene, which is encouraging the concept of touchless operation and functionality, the demand for smart bathrooms is experiencing a significant rise. Furthermore, these solutions aid in creating a flexible environment, especially for the elderly and disabled users, who otherwise may face challenges in the conventionally designed bathroom space and its operations. Other factors contributing to the market growth include increasing research and development (R&D) activities by manufacturers, which are facilitating the launch of various technologically advanced products in the market. For instance, PerfectFill by Kohler enables users to auto-fill a bathtub to their desired depth and temperature, wherein both the autofill and auto-drain function can be controlled through a voice assistant such as Alexa or the Kohler Konnect app.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Duravit
- Jaquar
- Kohler
- LIXIL Group
- TOTO
- American Standard Brands
- Bradley Corporation
- Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
- Cleveland Faucet Group
- Delta Faucet Company
- Grohe
- Jacuzzi
- Novellini
- Pfister
- Roca Saniatrio
- Sloan Valve
Breakup by Product:
- Touchless Faucets
- Smart Toilets
- Touchless Soap Dispenser
- Touchless Cisterns
- Hand Dryers
- Smart Windows
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Offline
- Online
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Non-Residential
- Residential
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
