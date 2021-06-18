Semiconductor Foundry Market 2021-26: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Forecast and Research Report – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Semiconductor Foundry Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global semiconductor foundry market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global semiconductor foundry market to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026. A semiconductor foundry is a factory where integrated circuits (ICs) and related devices are manufactured. Also known as a fab or fabrication plant, it has a controlled environment to not only eliminate dust and vibrations but also to keep the temperature and humidity within a limited range. This ensures proper production process since factors like humidity, dust and static electricity can damage microelectronics. The ICs are produced by utilizing semiconductor materials and etching onto wafers using the process of photolithography that requires photographing the circuit pattern on a photosensitive substrate and chemically etching away the background. These fabrication plants manufacture ICs in different technological nodes, which vary in accordance with the required application. ICs are widely used across numerous industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, automotive and industrial sectors, for a vast array of applications.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Semiconductor Foundry Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of the internet of things (IoT)-enabled devices across the world. Since semiconductors are an indispensable component of these devices, the growing demand for IoT from numerous industries, including retail, healthcare and electronics, is providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, semiconductors aid in delivering low latency images as well as high-quality consistency of media in augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR). In line with this, the extensive utilization of AR/VR technologies in the automotive industry is positively influencing the market growth. Also, the demand for semiconductors is witnessing a boost, owing to the advent of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, favorable initiatives undertaken by governments of numerous countries is also projected to bolster the market growth. For instance, the Government of India is heavily investing in the development of electronics manufacturing clusters across the country. Additionally, the state government of Karnataka, along with the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), is striving to improve the overall infrastructure of semiconductor manufacturing in India.

