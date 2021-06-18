Oral Hygiene Market Forecast 2021-26: Key Players, Industry Growth, Research and Opportunity – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Oral Hygiene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global oral hygiene market reached a value of US$ 40.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global oral hygiene market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026. Oral hygiene refers to the process of maintaining clean teeth and mouth. It aids in keeping the mouth free from diseases and related problems, including bad breath and bleeding gum. It is essential to practice oral hygiene daily to improve an individual’s overall wellbeing. Various oral products, such as toothbrush, toothpaste, mouthwash, breath fresheners and dental floss, are used to prevent dental issues, including toothache, tooth decay, gingivitis and periodontitis. The services provided by dentists and orthodontists are also crucial in maintaining dental hygiene. They treat several diseases pertaining to the mouth, including cavities treatment, scaling of hardened plaque and fluoride treatment.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oral-hygiene-market/requestsample

Global Oral Hygiene Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of dental caries and periodontal diseases. This can be attributed to the changing dietary patterns of the masses and the increasing consumption of processed food products. Since these foods have a high content of sugar in them, their excess consumption leads to the deterioration of teeth and gums. In line with this, the growing awareness among individuals regarding the benefits of maintaining proper oral hygiene is also providing a thrust to the market growth. This is further facilitated by the continual efforts of the key players to promote the importance of dental health by conducting several campaigns and programs. Apart from this, industry players are also integrating advanced technologies with oral products to offer an improved and enhanced experience to the users. For instance, Kolibree, a France-based company, has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-integrated toothbrush with 3D motion sensors and Bluetooth connectivity. It has a user-friendly interface that tracks the duration and frequency of the user’s brushing habits while providing a precise overview of the missed spots while brushing. The growing number of private dental clinics, shifting preference toward cosmetic dental treatments and the widespread adoption of premium oral care products, owing to inflating disposable incomes, are some of the other factors influencing the market growth.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oral-hygiene-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive

Dabur India Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline

Henkel

The Himalaya Drug Company

Johnson & Johnson

Philips (Koninklijke Philips)

Lion Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Sunstar Suisse SA

Unilever

Breakup by Product:

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes & Accessories

Mouthwash/Rinses

Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

Denture Products

Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Adults

Kids

Infants

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/hard-seltzer-market-2021-2026-global-industry-overview-sales-revenue-demand-and-forecast-2021-06-01-181971853

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/sports-luggage-market-research-report-2021-2026-size-share-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/flexible-electronics-market-outlook-2021-2026-size-share-growth-key-players-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/military-electro-optical-and-infrared-systems-market-2021-2026-size-outlook-growth-rate-key-players-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/china-hand-sanitizer-market-report-2020-2025-size-share-outlook-key-players-growth-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/italy-hand-sanitizer-market-2020-2025-industry-trends-outlook-key-players-growth-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/china-aquafeed-market-2021-2026-outlook-share-size-growth-challenges-and-key-players-imarc-group-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-stylus-pen-market-2020-2025-share-size-growth-key-players-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/asia-pacific-stylus-pen-market-2020-2025-industry-size-growth-key-players-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/gcc-electronic-toll-collection-market-2021-2026-share-growth-key-players-outlook-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-06-01