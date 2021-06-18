Streaming Media Devices Market Forecast 2021-26: Research, Key Player, Growth and Industry Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Streaming Media Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global streaming media devices market to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during 2021-2026. Streaming media devices are used by consumers to stream video content on television screens. These devices, along with a good, stable internet connection, aid in browsing the content available not only on free video-sharing websites such as YouTube but also on subscription or pay-per-view services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu. Their sales are constantly boosting across the globe, as they offer a diverse catalog of quality video content, including TV shows and movies, with an incredible viewing experience on big-screened TVs. Various attributes, such as the ability to pause, rewind and forward in these devices, unlike traditional cable TVs, offer convenience to the users. Apart from this, they can also be used to access photo apps and social media sites on bigger screens.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Streaming Media Devices Trends:

The rising internet penetration on the global level, particularly in developing countries, along with increasing digitization in various verticals, is primarily driving the growth of the market. Improved wireless connectivity and the ever-increasing library of videos offered by these services have led users to opt for online streaming services. In line with this, the inconvenience associated with traditional cable TV, including high costs, unnecessary channel subscriptions and aggressive promotional advertisements, has impelled the masses to shift toward over-the-top (OTT) streaming services with minimal ads and tailored content. Apart from this, the enhanced focus on research and development (R&D) and technological advancements in the market have led manufacturers to develop variants with improved features. For instance, Amazon has launched a Fire TV Stick having an improved Alexa-enabled remote, along with the update of screen mirroring to its devices.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Google, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Sony Corporation

Roku, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Philips Electronics

com

Huawei Technologies

HiMedia Technology

Arris Group Inc.

D-Link Corporation

Breakup by Device Type:

Game Consoles

Media Streamers

Smart TVs

Breakup by Application:

E-Learning

Web-Browsing

Gaming

Real-Time Entertainment

Social Networking

Breakup by End-Use:

Commercial

Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

