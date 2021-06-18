Smart Parking Market 2021-26: Industry Trends, Key Players, Growth and Forecast – IMARC Group

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Parking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global smart parking market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smart parking market to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during 2021-2026. A smart parking system integrates technology and human innovation to utilize fewer resources, such as time, fuel and space. It relies on sensors and cameras that are embedded in parking spots or positioned next to them for detecting whether parking bays are free or occupied. This data is then transmitted to a smart parking mobile application or website, which communicates the availability of parking to users. Nowadays, some companies are also offering other in-app information, such as parking prices and locations, which gives the user the possibility to explore every parking option available.
Global Smart Parking Market Trends:
Owing to the continuously rising traffic congestion and scarcity of available space in urban parts of different countries, the demand for smart parking solutions has increased as they assist in saving time and minimizing the impact of traffic on the environment by reducing carbon emissions. Apart from this, governments of numerous countries are implementing stringent regulations to address rising environmental concerns. They are also undertaking smart city initiatives, which has further encouraged prominent players to design and develop a smart parking system using the latest technologies based on wireless sensor networks (WSN). Other factors that are anticipated to fuel the market growth are rapid urbanization, inflating income levels and the rising trend of smart homes around the world.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Valeo S.A.
- Continental AG
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Kapsch TrafficCom AG
- Cubic Corporation
- TKH Group-Park Assist.
- Streetline Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- ParkMe Inc.
- Urbiotica
- Skidata AG
- Amano McGann Inc.
- Swarco AG
- Smart Parking Ltd
- Nedap N.V.
- Delphi Automotive PLC
- Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd
- Siemens AG
- Xerox Corporation
Breakup by System:
- Guided Park Assist System
- Smart Park Assist System
Breakup by Technology:
- Ultrasonic Sensors
- Radar Sensors
- Image Sensors
- IoT
- Others
Breakup by Component:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Solution:
- Security and Surveillance
- Valet and Parking Reservation
- License Plate Recognition
Breakup by Vertical Type:
- Government and Municipalities
- Commercial Institutions
- Corporate Institutions
- Transport Facilities
- Others
Breakup by Parking Site:
- Off-Street Parking
- On-Street Parking
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
