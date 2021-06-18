Smart Parking Market 2021-26: Industry Trends, Key Players, Growth and Forecast – IMARC Group

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Parking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global smart parking market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smart parking market to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during 2021-2026. A smart parking system integrates technology and human innovation to utilize fewer resources, such as time, fuel and space. It relies on sensors and cameras that are embedded in parking spots or positioned next to them for detecting whether parking bays are free or occupied. This data is then transmitted to a smart parking mobile application or website, which communicates the availability of parking to users. Nowadays, some companies are also offering other in-app information, such as parking prices and locations, which gives the user the possibility to explore every parking option available.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Smart Parking Market Trends:

Owing to the continuously rising traffic congestion and scarcity of available space in urban parts of different countries, the demand for smart parking solutions has increased as they assist in saving time and minimizing the impact of traffic on the environment by reducing carbon emissions. Apart from this, governments of numerous countries are implementing stringent regulations to address rising environmental concerns. They are also undertaking smart city initiatives, which has further encouraged prominent players to design and develop a smart parking system using the latest technologies based on wireless sensor networks (WSN). Other factors that are anticipated to fuel the market growth are rapid urbanization, inflating income levels and the rising trend of smart homes around the world.

Key Market Segmentation:

Valeo S.A.

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Cubic Corporation

TKH Group-Park Assist.

Streetline Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

ParkMe Inc.

Urbiotica

Skidata AG

Amano McGann Inc.

Swarco AG

Smart Parking Ltd

Nedap N.V.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

Siemens AG

Xerox Corporation

Breakup by System:

Guided Park Assist System

Smart Park Assist System

Breakup by Technology:

Ultrasonic Sensors

Radar Sensors

Image Sensors

IoT

Others

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Solution:

Security and Surveillance

Valet and Parking Reservation

License Plate Recognition

Breakup by Vertical Type:

Government and Municipalities

Commercial Institutions

Corporate Institutions

Transport Facilities

Others

Breakup by Parking Site:

Off-Street Parking

On-Street Parking

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

