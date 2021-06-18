Cloud Gaming Market 2021-26: Global Growth, Key Players and Forecast Trends – IMARC Group

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cloud Gaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global cloud gaming market reached a value of US$ 585 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cloud gaming market to exhibit robust growth during 2021-2026. Also known as game streaming or gaming-as-a-service, cloud gaming is a type of web gaming that enables users to rely on internet streaming for playing games instead of downloading them onto their devices. It does not utilize the space available on the internal hardware to power the games but requires a paid subscription for accessing the gaming content. The objective of cloud gaming is to make high-end gaming experience simpler and affordable for users. It helps developers in upgrading their games without taking into consideration the capabilities of users’ devices. At present, the demand for cloud gaming is escalating around the world as it does not require investments or upgrades of expensive hardware.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Cloud Gaming Market Trends:

5G refers to a next-generation wireless technology that helps in faster data transmission speeds. Its advent has completely changed the connectivity landscape and introduced a fundamental change in the gaming industry. Currently, countries such as the United States, China, Japan and South Korea are undertaking numerous initiatives to improve the 5G infrastructure. As cloud gaming requires high transmission speeds, these factors collectively are strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, the high prices of gaming systems are preventing their adoption. Moreover, most of the users do not have access to computer systems that can handle the requirements of the AAA level games at acceptable quality. This is projected to escalate the demand for cloud gaming in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Utomik B.V.

Nvidia Corporation

Numecent Holdings Ltd.

RemoteMyApp SP ZOO (Vortex)

Parsec Cloud Inc.

Paperspace

LiquidSky Software Inc.

Simplay Gaming Ltd.

Ubitus Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Sony

Amazon web services

Google

IBM Corporation

Samsung electronics

GameFly

CiiNow, Inc.

Breakup by Devices Type:

Smartphones

Smart TVs

Consoles

Tablets

PCs

Breakup by Genre:

Adventure/Role Playing Games

Puzzles

Social Games

Strategy

Simulation

Others

Breakup by Spectrum:

Video Streaming

File Streaming

Breakup by Spectrum:

Hardcore Gamers

Casual Gamers

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

