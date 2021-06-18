Cloud-Based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025. Product lifecycle management software is a tool which is used to manage the data related to the product throughout its lifecycle starting from its conceptualization, manufacturing to its disposal. Cloud-based PLM helps in managing the lifecycle of the product effectively and efficiently. The software can be used in numerous applications thereby creating opportunities for the growth of the market in the near future. As the demand for sharing of product data has increased significantly, the demand for such software is expected to promote more vividly. The manufacturers are adopting such software to enhance their engagement with various departments along with increasing their production efficiency. Cloud-based PLM aids in consolidating the information related to the product. It is an easy to operate tool which can manage the complex data related to a product where there is high internet accessibility

The demand for increasing production efficiency across the globe has increased significantly in the past years. This has significantly increased the adoption of such advanced software across the globe. Furthermore, the demand for such software has increased significantly in the manufacturing industry, with an objective of increasing automaticity across the industry. This is expected to be one of the key reasons which are expected to promote the growth of the market over the coming years. Furthermore, as the concept of the Internet of Things (IoT) propagates across the globe, it is expected to further supplement the growth of the market in the near future.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market in the near future owing to the presence of numerous market players in the region. Europe is expected to follow North America, this can be attributed to the presence of numerous key manufacturing companies in the region which are promoting the use of cloud-based PLM software to increase the operational efficiency across the globe. Asia-Pacific is expected to register significant growth over the coming years

Cloud-Based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Segmentation



By Application

Customer Management

Compliance Management

Portfolio Management

Product Data Management

Collaborative Design & Engineering

Others

By End-User

Healthcare & Life Science

Energy & Utilities

Automotive & Transportation

Semiconductor & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest oF APAC

Rest of The World

Company Profiles

Accenture, PLC

Actify, Inc.

Aras Corp.

Arena Solutions, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Backbone PLM, Inc.

beCPG

Centric Software, Inc.

CONTACT Software GmbH

Dassault Systèmes SE

Essig PLM, Inc.

FusePLM, LLC

Gerber Technology, LLC

IFS World Operations AB

Infor, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Professional Systems Associates, Inc.

Propel PLM, Inc.

PTC, Inc.

Razorleaf Corp.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

SolidPartners

Sopheon Corp.

Upchain Inc.

