Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

Stringent government rules and regulations regarding drunk and drive cases and increasing drug and alcohol abuse cases are driving the demand of the market.

Market Size – USD 9.30 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends –Increasing Consumption of Alcohol.

The global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market is forecasted to reach USD 15.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand from emerging markets will help the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market maintain a stable growth rate over the forecast period. The progress of the global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market is mainly driven by stringent government rules and regulations and the increasing number of alcohol drug abuse cases. The low-cost breathalyzers in developing economies are also fueling the expansion of the market over the forecast period.

Due to the pandemic, there are high chances of disruption in the supply chain and influence ingredients and raw material supplies. The financial crisis can let people shrink their expenses, which can lead to a decrease in the demand for alcohol and drugs. The reduction in demand will relatively affect the sales of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing kits. The other factor that can hinder the sales of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing packages is the high price points of the testing kits and the inaccurate results produced by the breathalyzers. The technological advancements of the breathalyzers will lead to more efficient and enhanced breathalyzers in the future.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Lion Laboratories Limited, LifeLoc Technologies Inc., BACtrack, C4 Development Ltd., Andatech Private Limited, Quest Products Inc., Alere Inc., Intoximeters and Soberlink, Inc.,

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market segmentation by type:

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Semi-conductor based Breathalyzer Intoxilyzer (IR) Chromatographic Instruments Hair Testing Devices (Kits) Urine Testing Devices Oral Fluid Testing Devices (Saliva) Fuel cells based Breathalyzer Immunoassay Analyzers



Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market segmentation by application:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Drug Detection Alcohol Detection End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Federal Departments Hospitals Private Sectors Rehabilitation Centers Others



The report focuses on evaluation of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Key Advantages of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

