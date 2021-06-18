Fiducial Markers Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Rising occurrence of cancer is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global fiducial markers market is expected to reach USD 127.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Fiducial markers find usage in image-guided radiotherapy procedures, where the placement of the markers is by modalities such as computed tomography (CT) or ultrasound, among others, and may encompass the application of an endoscope. Fiducial markers assist in precisely locating a tumor, thereby allowing the radiologist or a team of radiologists to provide the maximum radiation dosage to the tumor while mitigating the dose radiation imparted to healthy tissue in the vicinity.

The growing prevalence of cancer is a significant factor in driving the fiducial markers market growth. Cancer has a significant impact on global society, including the US. Detection of the disease at an early stage significantly increases the chances of survival. Creating awareness to encourage early diagnosis and screening are the crucial steps responsible for early detection of the disease. Identifying likely warning symptoms of the disease and taking rapid measures is necessary for early diagnosis. Greater awareness of probable symptoms of cancer amongst physicians, nurses, and other healthcare providers, in addition to the general public, would positively impact the survival rate and hence would be instrumental in increasing the market demand. The American Cancer Society proposes that in 2020, over 1.8 million individuals are likely to be diagnosed with cancer, of which various patients would require a blood transfusion, occasionally on a daily basis.

The Fiducial Markers market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Fiducial Markers market. The global Fiducial Markers market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Fiducial Markers Market and profiled in the report are:

Boston Scientific Corporation, Naslund Medical AB, Carbon Medical Technologies, Stellar Medical, CIVCO Radiotherapy, Medtronic, Innovative Oncology Solutions, IZI Medical Products, Nanovi A/S, and Eckert & Ziegler,

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Fiducial Markers Market Segmentation by Type:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Metal-Based Markers

Polymer-Based Markers

Others

Modalities Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Computed Tomography/Computer-Based Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Ultrasound

Radiotherapy

Fiducial Markers Market Segmentation by Application:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Prostate cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Radiotherapy Centers

Academic & Research Centers

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Fiducial Markers market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Fiducial Markers industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

