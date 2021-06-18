Diagnostic Biomarker Market 2018 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2023

The global diagnostic biomarker market is significantly increased during the forecast period.The biomarker is the technology that is used to detectthe incidence and outcome of the disease. A biomarker may be a molecular secreted that is obtained from the blood, or tissue, blood fluids, and tumor. The biomarker technology has become an essential part of diagnosis cancer and enables patients with the benefit-risk balance to receive certain treatments. Cancer is referred toas an abnormal growth of the cells. Cancer biomarker is a process or substance that indicates the presence of cancer in the body. Genetic, epigenetic, glycemic, proteomic, and imaging biomarkers are used for cancer diagnosis, prognosis, and epidemiology.

The cancer biomarkers used as risk indicators for various types of cancer such as lung cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer among others. Key cancer biomarkers include SCC, CEA, NSECyfra 21, PSA (prostate cancer), TPA (Lung cancer), CA15-3, EGF R, and Cytokeratin 4 (breast cancer). There are various key factors that are attributing towards the growth of the global diagnostic biomarker market such as the development are increasing using of biomarkers in the field of diagnostics and drug discovery, improvement in R&D funding from government and rising prevalence of cancer.

For the development of biomarkers, the high capital investment is required and the high cost is required for cancer diagnosis is the factor affecting the growth of the global diagnostic biomarker market. The biomarkers are commonly used for breast cancer that is used to reduce the risk of cancer such as hormone therapy drugs and enable them to treat breast cancer. Moreover, tamoxifen and raloxifene have been used for the prevention of breast cancer. The hormone receptor (HR) positive breast cancers are those that contain estrogen receptor (ER) and progesterone receptor (PR) due to this cancer grow in response to these hormones and can be treated with hormone therapies.

The human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 that is (HER2) has been endorsed to be a prognostic factor and predictor of response to HER2 targeting therapy. The biomarker is used to quantify the residual risk of patients and to indicate the potential value of additional treatment strategies. Furthermore, the inhibitors also play a prominent role in breast cancer such as aromatase inhibitors that consist of exemestane and anastrozole. Due to changing levels of ovarian hormones, it makes less estrogen such inhibitors have been used flourishing the growth of the global diagnostic biomarker market.

Global Diagnostic Biomarker Market- Segmentation

By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Other

By Diagnostic Technique

Elisa

Colorimetric Assay

Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay

Other

By End-Users

Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs

Research Centers

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest oF APAC

Rest of The World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

COMPANY PROFILES

ABASTAR MDX INC.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES INC.

ACUMEN PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

ADLYFE INC.

AGENDIA BV

ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.

ASTUTE MEDICAL, INC.

AVACTA GROUP PLC

BANYAN BIOMARKERS

BAYER AG

BECKMAN COULTER INC.

BECTON, DICKSON & CO.

BG MEDICINE INC.

BIOMARKER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

BIOMERIEUX S.A.

BIOPORTO A/S

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES

CISBIO BIOASSAYS

COVANCE INC.

CRITICAL DIAGNOSTICS INC.

DIAGENIC ASA

ENZO LIFE SCIENCES, INC.

EUROIMMUN AG

EVOTEC A.G.

EXACT SCIENCE CORPORATION

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

GENENEWS LTD.

ILLUMINA, INC.

INOVA DIAGNOSTIC INC.

LUMINEX CORPORATION

MERCK & CO. INC.

METABOLON INC.

MYRIAD GENETICS INC.

NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC.

NOVARTIS AG

PACIFIC BIOMARKERS INC.

PLATO BIO PHARMA INC.

PLIANT THERAPEUTICS, INC.

QIAGEN N.V.

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC.

R & D SYSTEMS

RANDOX LABORATORIES LTD.

RESPONSE BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION

SIEMENS AG

SIGNOSIS INC.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

