LEO Satellite Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | SpaceX, Lockheed Martin, Boeing

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites orbits at a distance of 500 to 1000 miles above the earth’s surface. These satellites are used for public networking and for scientific purposes. Communication via satellite begins when the satellite. LEO satellites are used in telecommunication, which orbits between 400 and 1,000 miles above the earth’s surface. Also, it is being widely used in military reconnaissance, spying, and other imaging applications. LEO satellites are mainly classified as little LEOs, big LEOs, and Mega-LEOs. These satellites are used for satellite phones and GPS. Today, LEO satellite operators are the drivers of the â€œnew spaceâ€ investment. As modern life has gone digital around the world, Big Tech has joined traditional operators to capitalize on the demand for connectivity. Giants from Alphabet, with the Loon balloon project, to Facebook and Airbus, with their Zephyr solar-powered drones, have made forays into providing worldwide Internet connectivity. LEO satellites act as a convenient network solution for real-time global coverage. Companies such as Space X and Blue Origin are heavily investing in the production of LEO satellites as they are much better at transmitting data than other satellites. In the year 2019, a total of 2,218 satellites is in orbit, of which 1,468 are LEO satellites. The growing number of LEO satellites will drive market growth.

SpaceX (United States),LeoSat Enterprises,Boeing (United States),Thales Group (France),Space Systems/Loral, LLC (United States),Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States),Planet Labs (United States),JSC Information Satellite Systems Reshetnev (Russia),Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States),Kepler Communications Inc. (Canada),Planet Labs, Inc. (United States),OneWeb Satellites (United Kingdom),Blue Origin Federation, LLC (United States),Amazon.com (United States)

by Type (<50 Kg, 50-500 Kg, >500 Kg), Application (Commercial, Military, Others), Classes of LEOs (Range) (Little LEOs (0.8 GHz), Big LEOs (Above 2 GHz), Mega LEOs (20-30 GHz)), Frequency Band (C/K/KU/KA band, S & L band, X band, VHF & UHF band, Others)

Market Trends:

Advancement in Space Technology

Market Drivers:

Increase in Spending on Satellite in Developing Economies

Growing Demand for Data Communication

Requires Less Powerful Amplifiers Compared to Medium-Earth Orbit (MEO) Satellites

Market Opportunities:

Emergence of Over-The-Top (OTT) Platform

Growing Number of LEO Payloads

Adoption of LEO Satellites in Military Applications

Geographically World LEO Satellite markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for LEO Satellite markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the LEO Satellite Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

