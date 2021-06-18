Automated Guided Vehicle Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Automated Guided Vehicle Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 8% during 2021-2027. A self-guided vehicle is a self-guided material handling system or cargo hauler that can autonomously move around a distribution center, warehouse or manufacturing facility with sensors installed without onboard operators. In recent years, supply chain management has witnessed automation in the form of automated guided vehicles such as forklifts, automatic stackers, small rack-hauling robots, and pallet trucks.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Industry:

Automotive

Metals & Heavy Machinery

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Heathcare

3PL

Semiconductors & Electronics

Aviation

E-commerce

Others (Printing and paper and textiles and clothing)

By Type:

Tow Vehicles

Unit Load Carriers

Pallet Trucks

Assembly Line Vehicles

Forklift Vehicles

Others (Customized and hybrid AGVs)

Company Profile

Swisslog Holding AG

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic

JBT

Seegrid Corporation

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

BALYO

E&K Automation GmbH

Kollmorgen

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automated Guided Vehicle Market

The market share of the global Automated Guided Vehicle Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Automated Guided Vehicle Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automated Guided Vehicle Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Automated Guided Vehicle Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Automated Guided Vehicle Market Report

What was the Automated Guided Vehicle Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automated Guided Vehicle Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

