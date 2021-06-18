Next Generation Sequencing Market to Undertake Robust Growth US$ 26,501.2 million by 2025 with Profiling Key Players: Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.,  Macrogen Inc., Qiagen N.V.

The Next generation sequencing in healthcare market was valued at US$ 4,274.9 million in 2016 and it is projected to reach US$ 26,501.2 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2016 to 2025.

This research report provides insights on the global next generation sequencing market. Next-generation sequencing (NGS), also known as high-throughput sequencing. NGS enables rapid sequencing of the base pairs in DNA or RNA samples. NGS is driving discovery and enabling the future of personalized medicine, genetic diseases, and clinical diagnostics. However, in this research study, the products of NGS have been classified into three broad segments as consumables, services and platforms. The growth of the Next generation sequencing in healthcare market is attributed to the increases in cancer prevalence, rise in funds and grants, focus of industry players and various meetings, conferences, workshops among others, are likely to propel the market growth.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Top Leading Vendors:-

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher

Qiagen N.V.

Beijing Genomics Institute

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies

Eurofins Scientific

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Macrogen Inc.

Next generation sequencing in Healthcare Market – by Product

Consumables

Services

Platforms

Next generation sequencing in Healthcare Market – by Technology

Genome Sequencing

Exome Sequencing

Resequencing & Targeted Sequencing

Other

Next generation sequencing in Healthcare Market – by Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Precision Medicine

Other

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Next Generation Sequencing Market in North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Russia, France, UK, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE and South Africa), South America (Argentina, Colombia and Brazil etc.).

