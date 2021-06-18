Malt Extracts Market 2021 | Latest Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunities & Outlook Till 2027

What Is Malt Extracts?

China, and Japan are the major contributors to the market in APAC. China is expected to be the fastest growing market for the APAC malt extracts market with the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth of the malt extracts market in this country is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for malt extracts in various applications. There are several classes of malt extracts, such as standard malt extracts, specialty malt extracts, dark malt extract, and light malt extracts. These extracts are widely used in craft beers, non-alcoholic beverages and various baked goods such as bars, cereals, cookies, bars, and many others to enhance flavor, impart color and grant functionalities.

The report " Malt Extracts Market" offers a primary impression of the Malt Extracts industry covering different product Scope, Characterizations, Classifications, Objectives, and Participants within the industry chain structure.

Key Players:

Malteurop Group Ireks Gmbh Groupe Soufflet Malt Products Corporation United Malt Group Muntons Plc Boortmalt N.V. Liotecnica

Global Malt Extracts Market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2028, from xx Million US$ in 2020, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2028 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Malt Extracts.

