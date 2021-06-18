Carob Powder Market Insights Report 2021 with COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis & Future Growth Analysis by 2027

What Is Carob Powder?

Carob (Ceratonia siliqua) is a native plant in the eastern Mediterranean, especially in the Middle East. Carob is also known as locust bean and is mainly grown for its edible pods in the mostly Mediterranean region, which includes Southern Europe, Northern Africa, and the Canary Islands. Carob powder is also used as a substitute for cocoa powder in a variety of baking products. Carob-based bars are eaten as an alternative to chocolate-based bars worldwide.

Key Players:

1. THE AUSTRALIAN CAROB CO.

2. Alpine Herb Company Inc.

3. Barry Farm Foods

4. Frontier Co-op.

5. Ingredients UK Ltd.

6. Jedwards International, Inc.

7. NOW Foods

8. Oak Haven Inc.

9. OUASDI INTERNATIONAL

10. The Carob Kitchen

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Carob Powder market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Carob Powder market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Carob Powder players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Carob Powder with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Global Carob Powder Market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2028, from xx Million US$ in 2020, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2028 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Carob Powder.

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

