Aircraft Ground Handling System Market: Current Status, In-depth Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2027

The Airport Ground Handling Systems Market was valued at USD 8.64 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14.10 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period, 2021 – 2027.

Aircraft ground handling systems support a variety of tasks to reduce ground time and increase aircraft productivity. Ground Operations Management focuses on improving the time efficiency of ground operations to handle very complex tasks on a daily basis and avoid aircraft delays. Advanced aircraft ground handling systems simplify the work of ground handlers and ensure operational efficiencies. It also allows airlines to provide effective and efficient customer service and control overall costs. These systems aim to increase passenger flow while providing a safe and expedited check-in process.

Market Segments

By Application

Passenger Handling

Cargo Handling

Aircraft Handling

Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the global market for aircraft ground handling systems are JBT Aerotech, Cavotec, Cargotec, Weihai Guangtai Airports Equipment Co. Ltd, Bharat Earth Movers Ltd, SAAB Group, Bliss-Fox Ground Support Equipment Ltd., IMAI Aero-Equipment Mfg. Co., Aviapartner Nv, Gate Gse, Aero Specialties, and Mallaghan Engineering Ltd.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Aircraft Ground Handling System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Aircraft Ground Handling System Market Report

1. What was the Aircraft Ground Handling System Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Aircraft Ground Handling System Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Aircraft Ground Handling System Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Aircraft Ground Handling System market.

The market share of the global Aircraft Ground Handling System market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Aircraft Ground Handling System market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Aircraft Ground Handling System market.

