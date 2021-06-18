Computerized Numeric Control Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Computerized Numeric Control Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 4% during 2021-2027. CNC machines follow a computer-controlled mechanism in which the various components of the machine, such as controllers, sensors, and programmable logic controller (PLC) drives, are connected via a network for communication and management. Increasing adoption of automated manufacturing, especially in the industrial and automotive sectors, is a key factor that is expected to propel the growth of the global computer numerical control market.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By Industry Vertical
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automobile
- Electronics
- Healthcare
- Industry Machinery
- Others
By Machine Tool Type
- Lathes
- Mills
- Routers
- Grinders
- Others
Company Profile
- Bosch Rexroth AG
- Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation (DMTG)
- Fagor Automation
- FANUC Corporation
- HAAS Automation, Inc.
- Heidenhain Corporation
- Hurco Companies, Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Okuma Corporation
- Sandvik AB
- Soft Servo Systems Inc.
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Computerized Numeric Control Market
- The market share of the global Computerized Numeric Control Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Computerized Numeric Control Market
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Computerized Numeric Control Market
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Computerized Numeric Control Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Computerized Numeric Control Market Report
- What was the Computerized Numeric Control Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Computerized Numeric Control Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
