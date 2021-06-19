Vehicle Electrification Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC

Latest Research Study on Global Vehicle Electrification Market provide a thorough analysis of the industry, with thoughtful observations, statistics, historical data, industry-validated market data, and forecasts based on a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The study also aids in the comprehension of global Vehicle Electrification Market dynamics and structure by defining and evaluating market segments, as well as forecasting global market size. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Software Testing Tools. The report also examines key players’ competitive positioning in terms of product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategy, and regional presence.

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/12314-global-vehicle-electrification-market

Vehicle electrification refers to a range of technologies that use electricity to propel a vehicle. Advances in electrified mobility were emerging at breakneck speed as companies raced to develop new ways to move the masses. Global sales of electric and plug-in hybrid cars increased by 54 percent in 2017 to touch 1.15 million units. According to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), the total sum to global annual sales of electric vehicle is more than 3 million vehicles in 2020 and about 10 million by 2025.

This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as: Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (United Kingdom), Denso Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Electric (Japan), Johnson Electric (Hong Kong), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Borgwarner (United States), Magna (Canada), Aisin (Japan), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)

Vehicle Electrification Market Latest Insights:

In April 2017, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced that it has developed an ultra-compact silicon carbide (SiC) inverter for hybrid vehicles. It is compatible with two-motor hybrid systems used in HEVs. The company will proceed to develop it for mass production, with the aim of commercializing it around 2021.

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Vehicle Electrification Market various segments and emerging territory.

Market Drivers:

Decreasing Permissible Limits in Emission Regulations & Raised Fuel Economy Bars

Increasing Demand for Reliable Electric Systems in Vehicles

Rising Need for 48V Architecture

Market Trends:

The Considerable Shifting of the Technologies from Hydrocarbon Energy to Electrical Energy in the Automotive Industry.

New Developments for Climate-Friendly Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/12314-global-vehicle-electrification-market

Market Opportunity:

Adoption of Light Electric Commercial Vehicles in Developed Countries

The Surge in the Growth of Automotive Industry in Developing Economies

Market Challenges:

Inadequate Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles

Considerable Number of Failure Cases in Safe Electronic and Electrical Components

The Global Vehicle Electrification Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Start/Stop System, Electric Power Steering (EPS), Electric Air-Conditioner Compressor, Electric Vacuum Pump, Electric Oil Pump, Electric Water Pump, Electric Mirror, Liquid Heater PTC, Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), Starter Motor & Alternator, Actuators), Application (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)), Degree of Hybridization (Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV))

What benefits does AMA research study is going to provide?

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Vehicle Electrification Market Mergers & Acquisition:

In April 2019, Magna announced that it has completed the acquisition of VIZA Geca SL, a Spain-based supplier of seat structures and related systems.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Vehicle Electrification Market:

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – COVID-19 Impacts on Vehicle Electrification Market

Chapter 3 – Vehicle Electrification Market – Type Analysis

Chapter 4 – Vehicle Electrification Market – Application/End-User Analysis

Chapter 5 – Vehicle Electrification Market – Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6 – Vehicle Electrification Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7 – Company Profiles

Chapter 8 – Vehicle Electrification Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 – Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Chapter 10 – Marketing Strategy Analysis

Chapter 11 – Report Conclusion and Key Insights

Chapter 12 – Research Approach and Methodology

Note: If you have any special requirement, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Get More Information: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/12314-global-vehicle-electrification-market

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

About Author:

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues.

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]