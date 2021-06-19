Electrolyte Drinks Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2025 | Pocari sweat, Danone, Wahaha

Latest Research Study on Global Electrolyte Drinks Market provide a thorough analysis of the industry, with thoughtful observations, statistics, historical data, industry-validated market data, and forecasts based on a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The study also aids in the comprehension of global Electrolyte Drinks Market dynamics and structure by defining and evaluating market segments, as well as forecasting global market size. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Software Testing Tools. The report also examines key players’ competitive positioning in terms of product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategy, and regional presence.

Electrolyte drink is also known as sports drinks, which contain potassium, magnesium, calcium, and sodium to provide energy during intense exercise, by replacing these lost electrolytes and replenishing the bodyâ€™s needs, helping to sustain energy and recovery from exercise. The rise in health awareness, and change in consumer lifestyles fueling the growth of the market.

This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as: Pocari sweat (Japan), Danone (France), Wahaha (China), Powerade (Coca-Cola) (New Zealand), Pediayte (Abbott Laboratories Company) (United States), Nongfuspring (China), Nuun (United States), PURE Sports Nutrition (Singapore), Nooma (United States),

Electrolyte Drinks Market Latest Insights:

On 2 July 2018, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has announced the official launch of POCARI SWEAT ION WATER in Singapore. POCARI SWEAT ION WATER produced by Indonesian subsidiary P.T. Amerta Indah Otsuka will be sold through local agents in Singapore, adopting the same distribution system developed for POCARI SWEAT. With the debut in Singapore, POCARI SWEAT ION WATER is now available in five overseas markets. POCARI SWEAT ION WATER is a healthy beverage that offers balanced replenishment of liquid and electrolytes (ions) lost during exercise or everyday activities.

Market Drivers:

Increase in Demand for Convenience Beverages

A rise in Sports Activities

Rise in Health Awareness, And Change in Consumer Lifestyles Fueling the Demand

Increase in Disposable Income of an Individual

Rise in Urbanization



Market Trends:

Natural Electrolyte Drinks are Gaining Popularity

Market Opportunity:

Increase in Use of Electrolyte Drinks Especially during Workout Sessions in Gymnasiums and Fitness Centers Is Expected to Open lucrative Opportunities for the Market

Market Challenges:

The Global Electrolyte Drinks Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Natural, Artificial), Packaging Type (Cans, Bottles, Cartons), Sales Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Retailers)

Electrolyte Drinks Market Mergers & Acquisition:

On 16 Jan 2020, Powerade is launching two new product lines such as Powerade Ultra and Powerade Power Water as consumer exercise habits change.

On 19 June 2019, Coca-Cola looks to diversify its portfolio to offer more choices to consumers in India who ar

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Electrolyte Drinks Market:

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – COVID-19 Impacts on Electrolyte Drinks Market

Chapter 3 – Electrolyte Drinks Market – Type Analysis

Chapter 4 – Electrolyte Drinks Market – Application/End-User Analysis

Chapter 5 – Electrolyte Drinks Market – Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6 – Electrolyte Drinks Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7 – Company Profiles

Chapter 8 – Electrolyte Drinks Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 – Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Chapter 10 – Marketing Strategy Analysis

Chapter 11 – Report Conclusion and Key Insights

Chapter 12 – Research Approach and Methodology

