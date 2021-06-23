Embolic Protection Devices Market Report 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Embolic Protection Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global embolic protection devices market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Embolic protection devices (EPDs) hold blood and luminal debris within the saphenous vein graft (SVG) while stenting to prevent distal embolization. These devices can be majorly classified into distal occlusion devices, distal filters, and proximal occlusion devices. EPDs are highly efficient in reducing periprocedural myocardial infarction (MI) and any adverse cardiovascular effects. They capture and remove debris that may get displaced during surgical procedures, such as SVG interventions, percutaneous coronary intervention, aortic valve stenosis, etc.

The high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), including cardiac arrests and other heart-related issues, are driving the market growth. EPDs mitigate various risks pertaining to several blockages in small blood vessels due to the debris released into the bloodstream. Besides this, the rising geriatric population, who are more vulnerable to chronic medical illnesses, is also inducing the demand for these devices. Additionally, several governments are heavily investing in various R&D activities for the development of advanced EPDs. The growing inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries has led to the launch of innovative medical tools for treating cardiovascular disorders. This is further anticipated to bolster the growth of the embolic protection devices (EPD) market in the coming years.

Embolic Protection Devices Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global embolic protection devices market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

Allium Medical Solutions Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc.

Contego Medical LLC

Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions LLC

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Medtronic Inc.

Silk Road Medical Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global embolic protection devices market on the basis of product, application, procedure, material, usage, end-user and region.

Breakup by Product:

Distal Filter Devices

Distal Occlusion Devices

Proximal Occlusion Devices

Breakup by Application:

Coronary Artery Treatment

Carotid Artery Treatment

Others

Breakup by Procedure:

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

Carotid Artery Stenosis

Saphenous Vein Graft Intervention

Aortic Valve Stenosis (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement)

Others

Breakup by Material:

Nitinol

Polyurethane

Breakup by Usage:

Disposable Devices

Re-Usable Devices

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

