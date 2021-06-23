Ozone Generators Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Ozone Generators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global ozone generators market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Ozone generators refer to the devices that produce ozone for the treatment, disinfection, and purification of air and water. These generators can generate ozone in amounts ranging from a few milligrams to hundreds of kilograms. Their type and capacity depend on several factors, such as running time, required ozone dosage, concentration, etc. Ozone generators find extensive applications in the industrial water-treatment, water-purification, and food and beverage (F&B) sectors to enhance the overall shelf life of products and reduce the risk of cross-contamination. They are also used in the chemical industry for minimizing energy during the bleaching process.

Elevating levels of industrialization and urbanization have resulted in deteriorating air quality across the globe. Moreover, the rising emissions of greenhouse gases and other ozone-depleting substances are destroying the stratospheric ozone layer and causing an upsurge in various health problems. This is primarily driving the demand for air purification systems, such as ozone generators. Furthermore, the governing bodies across several countries are increasingly investing in the upgradation of wastewater treatment facilities to improve the quality of water, which is further catalyzing the sales of ozone generators. Moreover, various key market players are engaging in merger and acquisitions (M&A) activities to expand their product portfolios, which is projected to fuel the global market for ozone generators in the coming years.

Ozone Generators Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global ozone generators market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Corotec Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Electrolux AB

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Ozone Solutions Inc.

Ozone Tech Systems Ots AB (Mellifiq AB)

Ozonetek Limited

Primozone Production AB (Westfal-Larsen Technology)

Sun-Belt USA

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba Corporation)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global ozone generators market on the basis of technology, application, end-use and region.

Breakup by Technology:

Ultraviolet Generators

Cold Plasma Generators

Corona Discharge Generators

Electrolytic Generators

Breakup by Application:

Potable Water Treatment

Industrial Water Treatment

Air Treatment

Laboratory & Medical

Aquaculture

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Municipal

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

