Pan Masala Market in India Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pan Masala Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the pan masala market in india reached a value of INR 45,585 Crore in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the pan masala market in India to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Pan masala is a mixture of areca, slaked lime, cardamom, catechu and some other flavoring agents, and is marketed as a mouth freshener and a digestive aid in India. A wide variety of pan masala is available in the market with different flavors catering to the tastes and preferences of consumers. Some of these variants include ingredients like sugar-coated fennel seeds, cardamom, saffron (Kesar), gulkand (sweet-preserved rose petals) and silver-coated betel nuts. Nowadays, pan masala comes in attractive foil packets (sachets) and tins that can be stored and carried conveniently. Owing to this, it has become popular in urban and rural areas of India, especially among adolescents.

Pan Masala Market in India 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the pan masala market in india has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the pan masala market in india on the basis of state, type, price, and packaging.

Breakup by State:

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

Odisha

Jharkhand

Delhi

Others

Breakup by Type:

Pan Masala with Tobacco

Plain Pan Masala

Flavored Pan Masala

Others

Breakup by Price:

Premium

Non-Premium

Breakup by Packaging:

Pouch

Cans

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

