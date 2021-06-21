Automotive Exhaust System Market Size, Share, Revenue, Competitive Analysis and Growth by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Exhaust System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global automotive exhaust system market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
An automotive exhaust system carries waste combustion pollutants and burnt gases from the engine to the exhaust manifolds through exhaust valves. These manifolds are fastened to the engine and combine the channel into a single outlet pipe called resonators and mufflers, which discharge the exhaust gases in the atmosphere. Currently, automotive exhaust systems are widely adopted to enhance the power and efficiency of the automotive and reduce air and noise pollution by trapping certain pollutants.
The growing environmental concerns towards rising air pollution levels have led to the implementation of stringent policies by various governments to minimize carbon emissions from automobiles. These regulations are compelling the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to introduce advanced exhaust systems for reducing environmental hazards. Besides this, several key players are extensively investing in numerous research and development (R&D) activities to develop more efficient and advanced exhaust systems. As a result, they are incorporating mass dampers and decoupling elements to prevent deflections from exhaust systems and stop the vibrations from entering into the car interiors, thereby enhancing passenger comfort.
Automotive Exhaust System Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global automotive exhaust system market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Benteler International Aktiengesellschaft
- Bosal International (Bosal Nederland B.V.)
- Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. Kg
- Faurecia
- Friedrich Boysen Holding GmbH
- Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Sango Co. Ltd.
- Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Tenneco Inc.
- Yutaka Giken Company Limited (Honda Motor Company)
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global automotive exhaust system market on the basis of component type, after-treatment device, vehicle type, fuel type, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Component Type:
- Manifold
- Downpipe
- Catalyst Converter
- Muffler
- Tailpipe
- Others
Breakup by After-Treatment Device:
- Diesel Oxidation Catalyst System
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Selective Catalytic Reduction System
- Exhaust Gas Recirculation System
- Gasoline Particulate Filter
- Others
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
- Others
Breakup by Fuel Type:
- Diesel
- Gasoline
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020-2025)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
