Automotive Exhaust System Market Size, Share, Revenue, Competitive Analysis and Growth by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Exhaust System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global automotive exhaust system market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Request Free Report Sample:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-exhaust-system-market/requestsample

An automotive exhaust system carries waste combustion pollutants and burnt gases from the engine to the exhaust manifolds through exhaust valves. These manifolds are fastened to the engine and combine the channel into a single outlet pipe called resonators and mufflers, which discharge the exhaust gases in the atmosphere. Currently, automotive exhaust systems are widely adopted to enhance the power and efficiency of the automotive and reduce air and noise pollution by trapping certain pollutants.

The growing environmental concerns towards rising air pollution levels have led to the implementation of stringent policies by various governments to minimize carbon emissions from automobiles. These regulations are compelling the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to introduce advanced exhaust systems for reducing environmental hazards. Besides this, several key players are extensively investing in numerous research and development (R&D) activities to develop more efficient and advanced exhaust systems. As a result, they are incorporating mass dampers and decoupling elements to prevent deflections from exhaust systems and stop the vibrations from entering into the car interiors, thereby enhancing passenger comfort.

Automotive Exhaust System Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global automotive exhaust system market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Benteler International Aktiengesellschaft

Bosal International (Bosal Nederland B.V.)

Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. Kg

Faurecia

Friedrich Boysen Holding GmbH

Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd.

Sango Co. Ltd.

Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd.

Tenneco Inc.

Yutaka Giken Company Limited (Honda Motor Company)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global automotive exhaust system market on the basis of component type, after-treatment device, vehicle type, fuel type, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Component Type:

Manifold

Downpipe

Catalyst Converter

Muffler

Tailpipe

Others

Breakup by After-Treatment Device:

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst System

Diesel Particulate Filter

Selective Catalytic Reduction System

Exhaust Gas Recirculation System

Gasoline Particulate Filter

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Others

Breakup by Fuel Type:

Diesel

Gasoline

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America

Canada

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-exhaust-system-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Europe Automotive Connectors Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-automotive-connectors-market

GCC Automotive Connectors Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-automotive-connectors-market

Latin America Automotive Connectors Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/latin-america-automotive-connectors-market

Automotive Seat Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-seat-market

Automotive Radar Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-radar-market

Automotive Surround View Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-surround-view-systems-market

Saudi Arabia Tire Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-tire-market

Asia Pacific Tire Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-tire-market

Europe Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-off-the-road-tire-market

GCC Tire Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-tire-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800