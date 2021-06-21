Phytosterols Market Report 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Phytosterols Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global phytosterols market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Phytosterols, also referred to as plant sterols, are a family of naturally occurring compounds that are usually found in unrefined vegetable oils, whole grains, seeds, nuts, and legumes. Phytosterols are widely consumed to block the absorption of cholesterol in the digestive system. The most common types of phytosterols which can be consumed in the human diet are beta-sitosterols, campesterols, stigmasterols, etc. Beta-sitosterols are used for lowering cholesterol levels and stigmasterols have the potential to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, phytosterols also find extensive applications across diverse industries, such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, etc.

The increasing prevalence of numerous cardiovascular disorders due to sedentary consumer lifestyles and unhealthy dietary patterns is augmenting the demand for phytosterol-rich diet. Furthermore, rising consumer inclination towards nutraceuticals and dietary supplements rich in phytosterols is also catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, growing concerns towards the negative health impact of chemical-based ingredients have led to the increasing demand for phytosterols as a natural food additive. Additionally, the emergence of healthier dark chocolate variants that contain a high amount of phytosterols for reducing cholesterol levels in an individual is further propelling the market growth.

Phytosterols Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global phytosterols market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Arboris

Archer Daniels Midland

BASF

Cargill

Cognis

Lipofoods

Matrix Fine Sciences

Pharmachem Laboratories Inc

Raisio Group

Unilever

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global phytosterols market on the basis of product type, application and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Beta-Sitosterols

Campesterols

Stigmasterols

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food Ingredients

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

