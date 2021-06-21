Carotenoids Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Price Analysis, Forecast, Report 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Carotenoids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global carotenoids market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Carotenoids refer to the natural pigments that are responsible for bright red, yellow, and orange hues in fruits and vegetables. They constitute a class of phytonutrients that are essential for plant health and are an excellent source of vitamin A and antioxidants. Carotenoids can be obtained synthetically as well as they are found in plants, algae, bacteria, and fungi. Some of the natural sources of carotenoids include pumpkin, papaya, carrot, tomato, orange, etc. These pigments are used as colorants in food, cosmetics, animal feed, etc. They also aid in treating cancer, improving vision, supporting physical growth, etc.
The increasing cases of numerous chronic ailments, such as cancer and age-related eye disorders, are primarily driving demand for carotenoids-based food variants. Furthermore, the growing utilization of carotenoids in dietary supplements and other pharmaceutical products is also providing a thrust to the market. Additionally, numerous companies are investing in clean-label certifications like halal, vegan, kosher, etc., to attract consumers who demand greater transparency of the source of origin and ingredients of their food and beverages. Furthermore, the increasing incorporation of carotenoids in animal feed and cosmetics is projected to further stimulate the market growth over the forecast period.
Carotenoids Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global carotenoids market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Allied Biotech Corporation
- BASF SE
- Hansen Holding A/S
- Cyanotech Corporation
- DDW The Color House
- Deinove SAS
- Divi’s Laboratories Limited
- Döhler Group
- Excelvite Sdn. Bhd.
- Kemin Industries
- Lycored Limited
- Naturex SA (Givaudan SA)
- Vidya Europe SAS
- Zhejiang NHU Co. Ltd.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global carotenoids market on the basis of product type, source, formulation, application and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Beta-Carotene
- Astaxanthin
- Lutein
- Lycopene
- Zeaxanthin
- Canthaxanthin
- Others
Breakup by Source:
- Synthetic
- Natural
Breakup by Formulation:
- Oil Suspension
- Powder
- Emulsion
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Animal Feed
- Dietary Supplements
- Food and Beverages
- Cosmetics
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
