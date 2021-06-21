Carotenoids Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Price Analysis, Forecast, Report 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Carotenoids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global carotenoids market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Carotenoids refer to the natural pigments that are responsible for bright red, yellow, and orange hues in fruits and vegetables. They constitute a class of phytonutrients that are essential for plant health and are an excellent source of vitamin A and antioxidants. Carotenoids can be obtained synthetically as well as they are found in plants, algae, bacteria, and fungi. Some of the natural sources of carotenoids include pumpkin, papaya, carrot, tomato, orange, etc. These pigments are used as colorants in food, cosmetics, animal feed, etc. They also aid in treating cancer, improving vision, supporting physical growth, etc.

The increasing cases of numerous chronic ailments, such as cancer and age-related eye disorders, are primarily driving demand for carotenoids-based food variants. Furthermore, the growing utilization of carotenoids in dietary supplements and other pharmaceutical products is also providing a thrust to the market. Additionally, numerous companies are investing in clean-label certifications like halal, vegan, kosher, etc., to attract consumers who demand greater transparency of the source of origin and ingredients of their food and beverages. Furthermore, the increasing incorporation of carotenoids in animal feed and cosmetics is projected to further stimulate the market growth over the forecast period.

Carotenoids Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global carotenoids market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Allied Biotech Corporation

BASF SE

Hansen Holding A/S

Cyanotech Corporation

DDW The Color House

Deinove SAS

Divi’s Laboratories Limited

Döhler Group

Excelvite Sdn. Bhd.

Kemin Industries

Lycored Limited

Naturex SA (Givaudan SA)

Vidya Europe SAS

Zhejiang NHU Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global carotenoids market on the basis of product type, source, formulation, application and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Beta-Carotene

Astaxanthin

Lutein

Lycopene

Zeaxanthin

Canthaxanthin

Others

Breakup by Source:

Synthetic

Natural

Breakup by Formulation:

Oil Suspension

Powder

Emulsion

Others

Breakup by Application:

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

