Hospital Information System Market Report 2021: Latest Development, Trends, Top Key Players and Outlook 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global hospital information system market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
The hospital information system (HIS) is employed for managing healthcare data, along with minimizing the chances of errors. The system is integrated with several tools, such as electronic medical records (EMR), computerized physicians order entry, laboratory/pharmacy/radiology information systems, etc. The HIS helps in electronically preserving the data and improving operational efficiencies. Furthermore, it also offers several data management capabilities through data analytics, collaborative care, cost management, and patient health management.
Get Sample Report with Detail COVID-19 Impact Analysis – https://www.imarcgroup.com/hospital-information-system-market/requestsample
Market Trends
Rapid improvements in the healthcare infrastructure are currently driving the global market for HIS. Furthermore, the rising demand for efficient workflow, streamlined operations, and improved management of patient data, also propel the market growth. The high prevalence of COVID-19 has led to the introduction of virtual care systems for remote patient monitoring and telemedicine services to create a safer environment for healthcare providers. Additionally, various technological advancements, along with rising incorporation of cloud-based computing systems, are also bolstering the demand for HIS. Furthermore, the rapid integration of HIS with eHealth platforms, picture archiving and communication system (PACS), web-based programs, and software-as-a-Service (SaaS), is further elevating the market growth. Moreover, the advent of automation across the healthcare industry, along with increasing R&D activities in the healthcare IT sector are anticipated to drive the market growth.
Buy Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – https://bit.ly/2VMZt8Y
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Agfa-Gevaert Group (Dedalus Holding S.p.A.)
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- Carestream Health Inc. (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)
- Cerner Corporation
- Comarch SA.
- Computer Programs and Systems Inc.
- Epic Systems Corporation (Compass Group plc)
- GE Healthcare Inc. (Danaher Corporation)
- McKesson Corporation
- Medical Information Technology Inc.
- Nextgen Healthcare Inc.
- Wipro Limited
The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, deployment type, system type, end use and geography.
Breakup by Component:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Deployment Type:
- On-premises
- Web-based
- Cloud-based
Breakup by System Type:
- Clinical Information System
- Administrative Information System
- Electronic Medical Record
- Laboratory Information System
- Radiology Information System
- Pharmacy Information System
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Hospitals
- Insurance Companies
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Reports by IMARC Group:
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/fish-protein-hydrolysate-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/fish-protein-hydrolysate-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/odor-control-system-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/portable-blenders-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/portable-optical-time-domain-reflectometer-otdr-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: [email protected]
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800