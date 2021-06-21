Uveitis Treatment Market Report 2021, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Uveitis Treatment Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the global uveitis treatment market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019 and expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Uveitis refers to a type of eye inflammation characterized by blurred vision, redness, floating spots, and sensitivity to light. This condition is caused by an infection, eye injuries, or autoimmune diseases. Some of the commonly used uveitis treatment methods include mydriatic eye drops, steroids, antibiotics, antiviral medications, monoclonal antibodies, analgesics, and cycloplegia agents. These therapeutics aid in reducing inflammation, easing the symptoms, preventing further tissue damage, and restoring vision loss.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Uveitis Treatment Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of chronic eye disorders and optical infections, especially in the geriatric population, and growing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of early detection are major factors driving the global uveitis treatment market. Rapid technological advancements in alternative treatment options, such as the development of anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) drugs, corticosteroids, and non-steroidal injectables, are further supporting the market growth. Other factors, including rising investments for improving the healthcare infrastructure and favorable initiatives by governments of various nations to promote public health, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Uveitis Treatment Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AbbVie Inc., Alimera Sciences Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Bausch Health), Enzo Biochem Inc., Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, Treatment Type, Disease Type, Cause and Distribution Channel.

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Corticosteroids

Immunosuppressant

Monoclonal Antibodies

Cycloplegic Agents

Antibiotics

Antivirals

Antifungal

Analgesics

Breakup by Disease Type:

Anterior Uveitis

Posterior Uveitis

Intermediate Uveitis

Panuveitis

Breakup by Cause:

Infectious

Non-infectious

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: United States, Canada

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others

Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Other

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

