Eubiotics Market Report 2021, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Eubiotics Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global eubiotics market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years (2021-2026).

Eubiotics are feed additives used for improving and maintaining the digestive health and overall wellbeing of cattle, poultry and aquatic animals. They aid in maintaining the optimal balance of microflora in the gastrointestinal tract,increasing immunity, enhancing nutrient absorption and suppressing the growth of E. coli and salmonella strains to prevent viral and bacterial infections. Some of the commonly used eubiotics include prebiotics, probiotics, organic acids and essential oils. They are available in dry and liquid forms and are used as natural digestive stimulants and substitutes for antibiotics in the feed.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Eubiotics Market Trends:

The global eubiotics market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for animal-sourced meat and protein products, along with rising awareness among the masses regarding feed quality and safety. Consumers arewidely adopting eubiotics as an effective replacement for antibiotic growth promoters (AGPs) to prevent illnesses and ensure optimal growth and development in the livestock. The increasing prevalence of respiratory, metabolic, enteric and neurological diseases and infections in livestock is also positively impacting the demand for eubiotics. Moreover, the implementation of favorable government policies to promote animal health is anticipated to drive the market further.

Request Free Sample Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/eubiotics-market/requestsample

Eubiotics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Advanced Bionutrition Corp.

Behn Meyer Holding AG

Beneo Gmbh (Südzucker AG)

Calpis Co. Ltd. (Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.)

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Kemin Industries Inc.

Lallemand Inc.

Lesaffre

Novus International Inc. (Mitsui & Co. Ltd.)

UAS Laboratories LLC (Chr. Hansen Holding A/S)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, form, application, end use and region.

Breakup by Product:

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Organic Acids

Essential Oils

Others

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Solid

Breakup by Application:

Gut Health

Immunity

Yield

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Cattle Feed

Poultry Feed

Swine Feed

Aquafeed

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2Q0CLKq

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports By IMARC Group:

Europe Dental Implants Market Report 2020-2025: https://bit.ly/3nTtsbt

United States Dental Implants Market Report 2020-2025: https://bit.ly/3w7ekdw

Blood Bags Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3uP0ah2

Fractional Flow Reserve Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3gerIb2

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800