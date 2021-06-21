Asia Pacific Coconut Water Market Report 2021: Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Asia Pacific Coconut Water Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The Asia Pacific coconut water market is currently witnessing robust growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Coconut water refers to the naturally occurring clear liquid found inside unripe and green coconuts. It has a sweet and nutty flavor that serves as a low-calorie and refreshing beverage. Coconut water is rich in natural electrolytes, such as potassium, calcium, sodium, magnesium, etc., that help to improve heart health, reduce high blood pressure levels, lower blood sugar, enhance metabolism, etc. It also acts as a good source of phytohormones and cytokines, which exhibit various antiaging, anticarcinogenic, and antithrombic properties.

Market Trends:

The Asia Pacific coconut water market is primarily driven by the shift in consumer preferences from carbonated beverages to healthier drinks due to the high prevalence of several lifestyle disorders, such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular ailments, etc. Moreover, the rising consumer awareness towards numerous health benefits associated with the consumption of coconut water is also catalyzing the product demand across the region. Furthermore, the wide availability of coconut water in portable packaging solutions, such as tetra packs and bottles, for on-the-go consumption is providing a positive outlook to the market. Besides this, the increasing demand for organic and clean-label coconut water with allergen-free, GMO-free, and zero preservative content is expected to further drive the demand for coconut water across the APAC region over the forecasted period.

Breakup by Type:

Sweetened

Unsweetened

Breakup by Flavor:

Plain

Flavoured

Breakup by Form:

Coconut Water

Coconut Water Powder

Breakup by Packaging:

Carton

Bottles

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

Breakup by Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

